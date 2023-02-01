Autonomous Navigation Market Size Future Scope, Demands and Projected Industry Growths to 2031 | (CAGR) of 17.1%

Autonomous Navigation Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Autonomous Navigation Market by region.

The global autonomous navigation market size was US$ 3.27 billion in 2021. The global autonomous navigation market size is estimated to reach US$ 13.5 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

An autonomous navigation system is a system that can plan its path and execute its plan without human intervention. It is a combination of complex systems that help in making decisions based on the surrounding conditions. It is installed in vehicles such as drones, robots, cars, boats, and others. The navigation system technology is performed using advanced technologies, such as inertial navigation systems, satellite navigation systems, cameras, radar, and ultrasonic and acoustics navigation, as well as autonomous navigation algorithms for accurate and safe navigation of vehicles.

Factors Affecting Marketing Growth

Factors such as growing demand for sensing and avoidance systems in autonomous systems, rising adoption of autonomous robots in commercial and military applications, and surging demand for real-time data in military applications drive the growth of the global market.

The lack of standard infrastructure for operating autonomous systems in developing countries and privacy and security concerns related to data are factors hindering the growth of the global market.

Rising demand for better monitoring and active government initiatives and support is anticipated to create ample opportunities for the key players operating in the market which helps in propelling the global market.

Impact on COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak impacted negatively on the global market. Governments of various regions have announced a complete lockdown and temporary closure of industries, which has adversely affected overall production and sales. It also resulted in flight cancellations, travel restrictions, and quarantines, which led to a huge reduction in supply chain and logistics activities globally. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the use of autonomous navigation systems for unmanned aerial vehicles had grown as it is the best replacement to reduce cross-infection. As a result, many governments have started using unmanned aerial vehicles or drones to transport medical supplies, food, and other necessities.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific autonomous navigation market is anticipated to develop at the highest CAGR amid the estimated time frame. The autonomous navigation market in the region is seeing critical development in deals and the interest for high innovation vehicles. China is one of the key markets for high-innovation vehicles, given the surge in disposable income in the nation.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global autonomous navigation market are:

Rh Marine

Northrop Grumman

Kongsberg Gruppen

Furuno

L3 Harris Technologies

Moog Inc.

Thales Group

Raytheon Technologies

General Dynamics

Safran

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global autonomous navigation market segmentation focuses on Application, System, Platform, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Application

Government

Military

Commercial

Segmentation on the basis of the System

Software System

Processing System

Sensing System

Segmentation on the basis of Platform

Weapons

Space

Marine

Land

Airborne

Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Who are the Leading key gamers and what are their Key Business plans in the close to future?

What will be the market increase price and measurement in the coming year?

What are the principal key elements riding the market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the world Market?

Which are Trending elements influencing the market shares of the pinnacle areas throughout the globe?

What is the have an effect on of The Russia-Ukraine Crisis on the modern industry?

Who are the key gamers and what are their strategies in the international Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats confronted by using the carriers in the world Market?

What industrial trends, drivers, and challenges are manipulating its growth?

What are the key consequences of the 5 forces evaluation of the world industry?

