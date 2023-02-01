Autonomous Navigation Market Size Future Scope, Demands and Projected Industry Growths to 2031 | (CAGR) of 17.1%

Autonomous Navigation Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Autonomous Navigation Market by region.
The global autonomous navigation market size was US$ 3.27 billion in 2021. The global autonomous navigation market size is estimated to reach US$ 13.5 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
An autonomous navigation system is a system that can plan its path and execute its plan without human intervention. It is a combination of complex systems that help in making decisions based on the surrounding conditions. It is installed in vehicles such as drones, robots, cars, boats, and others. The navigation system technology is performed using advanced technologies, such as inertial navigation systems, satellite navigation systems, cameras, radar, and ultrasonic and acoustics navigation, as well as autonomous navigation algorithms for accurate and safe navigation of vehicles.
Factors Affecting Marketing Growth
Factors such as growing demand for sensing and avoidance systems in autonomous systems, rising adoption of autonomous robots in commercial and military applications, and surging demand for real-time data in military applications drive the growth of the global market.
The lack of standard infrastructure for operating autonomous systems in developing countries and privacy and security concerns related to data are factors hindering the growth of the global market.
Rising demand for better monitoring and active government initiatives and support is anticipated to create ample opportunities for the key players operating in the market which helps in propelling the global market.
Impact on COVID-19 Analysis
The COVID-19 outbreak impacted negatively on the global market. Governments of various regions have announced a complete lockdown and temporary closure of industries, which has adversely affected overall production and sales. It also resulted in flight cancellations, travel restrictions, and quarantines, which led to a huge reduction in supply chain and logistics activities globally. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the use of autonomous navigation systems for unmanned aerial vehicles had grown as it is the best replacement to reduce cross-infection. As a result, many governments have started using unmanned aerial vehicles or drones to transport medical supplies, food, and other necessities.
Regional Analysis
The Asia Pacific autonomous navigation market is anticipated to develop at the highest CAGR amid the estimated time frame. The autonomous navigation market in the region is seeing critical development in deals and the interest for high innovation vehicles. China is one of the key markets for high-innovation vehicles, given the surge in disposable income in the nation.
Leading Competitors
The prominent players in the global autonomous navigation market are:
Rh Marine
Northrop Grumman
Kongsberg Gruppen
Furuno
L3 Harris Technologies
Moog Inc.
Thales Group
Raytheon Technologies
General Dynamics
Safran
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global autonomous navigation market segmentation focuses on Application, System, Platform, and Region.
Segmentation on the basis of Application
Government
Military
Commercial
Segmentation on the basis of the System
Software System
Processing System
Sensing System
Segmentation on the basis of Platform
Weapons
Space
Marine
Land
Airborne
Segmentation on the basis of Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
