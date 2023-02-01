Air-laid Product Market Analysis of Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2023 – 2031 | (CAGR) of 6.3%

Air-laid Product Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Air-laid Product Market by region.

The global air-laid product market size was US$ 2.1 billion in 2021. The global air-laid product market size is estimated to reach US$ 3.6 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Air-laid products are a kind of textile material made of fluff pulp. It provides sufficient flexibility, absorbency, and comfort to products manufactured in the hygiene and personal care segment, spanning from feminine care products to home decor and mattress covers.

Factors Affecting Marketing Growth

A rise in the demand for food pads as they ensure a longer shelf life for food products is expected to drive the global market.

Air-held products are light in weight, soft, non-toxic, and have antibacterial properties. Such factors are anticipated to boost the growth of the global market.

There are some disadvantages such as poor strength and durability of an air-laid product as compared to other woven fabrics deter customers from purchasing air-laid products, which may hinder the global market.

The rising trend of adopting healthy eating habits has fueled the popularity of air-laid products in the growing food packaging sector, which is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global market.

Impact on COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak had a minor impact on the global market due to supply chain disruptions for various air-based personal hygiene, home care, and medical products. Moreover, to control the growth of novel coronavirus cases, there has been a huge shift in investment from other sectors toward healthcare. Also, due to the risk of infection among the workforce, many airborne product manufacturing companies have either closed or reduced their operations. This has temporarily hindered the demand and supply chain of air-laid products amid the pandemic. Thus, COVID-19 had a negative impact on the growth of the global market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in 2021. This is attributed to the growth in personal care and hygiene, food packaging, and other sectors, which has increased the demand for airborne products in the region. The food packaging sector is growing rapidly, which has forced manufacturers to produce more efficient air-laden products used as tabletop products, food wrapping, meat pads, and others in the region. In addition, the personal hygiene, and beauty sector in India is witnessing significant growth due to a rise in the number of newborns and an increase in awareness regarding hygiene and cleanliness activities where ail-laid products are widely used to produce baby diapers, pads (wet and dry), oshibori towels, masks, and others. Such factors drive the growth of the global market in the region.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global air-laid product market are:

PHOENIX FABRICATIONS

OJI Kinocloth Co. Ltd.

Gelok International Corporation

Duni Group

Glatfelter Corporation

McAirlaids Vliesstoffe GmbH

Domtar Corporation

MAIN s.p.a.

Fitesa S.A.

Kinsei Seishi Co.

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global air-laid product market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Application, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Product Type

Hydrogen-Bonded

Multi Bonded

Thermal Bonded

Latex Bonded

Segmentation on the basis of Application

Home care

Food Packaging

Personal Hygiene

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

