Hydrogen Fuel Cell Train Market Type, Application and Region – Global Trends and Forecast to 2031 | (CAGR) of 28.2%

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Train Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Hydrogen Fuel Cell Train Market by region.
The global hydrogen fuel cell train market size was US$ 2.67 billion in 2021. The global hydrogen fuel cell train market size is estimated to reach US$ 24.3 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Hydrogen fuel cell train or hydrogen-powered trains uses hydrogen as a power source for propulsion and auxiliary application. Research on hydrogen as a potential fuel to power zero-emission trains has been on the rise in recent years. The rail sector is functioning to develop technologies to handle challenges associated with hydrogen storage infrastructure and public perceptions of safety and cost.
Factors Affecting Marketing Growth
Increasing investment in railway infrastructure development, growing environmental concerns, and rising demand for public transport services are expected to drive the growth of the global market.
High capital needs for the development of hydrogen fuel cell trains and refurbishment of existing rolling stock are anticipated to restrict the growth of the global market.
Growth in R&D activities related to hydrogen fuel cell technology and growing demand for trains for passenger transportation is anticipated to create an opportunity for the global market.
Impact on COVID-19 Analysis
The COVID-19 outbreak impacted negatively on the global market. Major rolling stock manufacturers s have announced the suspension of production due to a drop in demand of supply chain bottlenecks, and to protect the safety of the employees during the pandemic. This forced governments across the world to impose strict lockdowns and ban the import-export of essential raw materials. This led to a sudden drop in demand for passenger rail vehicles. Thus, COVID-19 had a bad impact on the growth of the global market.
Regional Analysis
Europe is accounted to hold the highest market share in terms of revenue, estimated for more than one-third of the global hydrogen fuel cell train market. A rise in government support for zero-emission transportation and a growth in investments from rolling stock manufacturers for the development of hydrogen fuel cell technology drives the growth of the global market in the region.
Leading Competitors
The prominent players in the global hydrogen fuel cell train market are:
Wabtec
Toyota
Talgo
Stadler
Siemens Mobility
PROGRESS RAIL
KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES
IHI Corporation
Hitachi
Alstom
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global hydrogen fuel cell train market segmentation focuses on Application, Technology, Component, Rail Type, and Region.
Segmentation on the basis of Application
Freight Train
Passenger Train
Others
Segmentation on the basis of Technology
Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell
Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell
Others
Segmentation on the basis of Component
Electric traction motors
Batteries
Hydrogen fuel cell Pack
Others
Segmentation on the basis of Rail Type
Freight
Trams
Light Rail
Commuter Rail
Passenger Rail
Others
Segmentation on the basis of Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
