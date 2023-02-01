Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Winter storm causes 3rd day of dangerous, icy conditions

By Associated Press
2023/02/01 20:04
A multi-vehicle fatal accident occurred on the Ben White Boulevard on ramp at South First Street, in Austin, Texas, during an ice storm on Tuesday Jan...
A lone driver makes their way through icy road conditions at the LBJ 635 Freeway and North Dallas Tollway interchange, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Dall...
A driver slowly navigates through icy road conditions on the US 75 highway and LBJ 635 interchange Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony G...
Drivers slowly navigate through icy road conditions at the US 75 highway and LBJ 635 interchnage Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gut...
Drivers slowly navigate through icy road conditions on LBJ 635 Freeway, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Claire Laviolette, left, 19, Jojo Kisser, center, 8, and Jaycee Kisser, 8, catch some air while sledding at Flag Pole Hill in Dallas, Tuesday, Jan. 31...
A man walks a dog at Lake Cliff Park on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Dallas. Dallas and other parts of North Texas are under a winter storm warning that...
Members of the Carnales Off Road Jeep club work to pull a semi-truck up an ice-covered hill on westbound I-20 near Loop 408 in Dallas Tuesday, Jan. 31...
An icy mix covers the High Five Interchange at US 75 and I-635 on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Dallas. Dallas and other parts of North Texas are under a...
Bystanders and Dallas Fire Rescue personnel push a vehicle as an icy mix covers the High Five Interchange at US 75 and I-635 on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023...
Traffic sits at a standstill along westbound I-20 near Cedar Ridge Drive and Loop 408 in Dallas, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Several vehicles, including s...

A multi-vehicle fatal accident occurred on the Ben White Boulevard on ramp at South First Street, in Austin, Texas, during an ice storm on Tuesday Jan...

A lone driver makes their way through icy road conditions at the LBJ 635 Freeway and North Dallas Tollway interchange, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Dall...

A driver slowly navigates through icy road conditions on the US 75 highway and LBJ 635 interchange Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony G...

Drivers slowly navigate through icy road conditions at the US 75 highway and LBJ 635 interchnage Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gut...

Drivers slowly navigate through icy road conditions on LBJ 635 Freeway, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Claire Laviolette, left, 19, Jojo Kisser, center, 8, and Jaycee Kisser, 8, catch some air while sledding at Flag Pole Hill in Dallas, Tuesday, Jan. 31...

A man walks a dog at Lake Cliff Park on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Dallas. Dallas and other parts of North Texas are under a winter storm warning that...

Members of the Carnales Off Road Jeep club work to pull a semi-truck up an ice-covered hill on westbound I-20 near Loop 408 in Dallas Tuesday, Jan. 31...

An icy mix covers the High Five Interchange at US 75 and I-635 on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Dallas. Dallas and other parts of North Texas are under a...

Bystanders and Dallas Fire Rescue personnel push a vehicle as an icy mix covers the High Five Interchange at US 75 and I-635 on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023...

Traffic sits at a standstill along westbound I-20 near Cedar Ridge Drive and Loop 408 in Dallas, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Several vehicles, including s...

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Bands of sleet and snow that brought traffic to a standstill across the nation's midsection, canceled thousands of flights and were blamed for three deaths caused dangerous conditions for a third day Wednesday in several Southern states.

Watches and warnings stretched from Texas to West Virginia. Several rounds of mixed precipitation, including freezing rain and sleet, were in store for many areas throughout the day, meaning some regions could be hit multiple times, forecasters said.

More than 1,400 flights scheduled for Wednesday nationwide had already been canceled by Wednesday morning, according to the tracking service FlightAware. The list for cancelations included both major airports in Dallas and airports in Austin, Texas, and Nashville, Tennessee.

As the ice and sleet enveloped Memphis, Tennessee, Memphis-Shelby County Schools announced it would cancel classes Wednesday due to freezing rain and hazardous road conditions. The school system has about 100,000 students.

Emergency responders rushed to hundreds of auto collisions across Texas on Tuesday and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott urged people not to drive. At least three people died on slick Texas roads since Monday and two law officers in the state were seriously injured, authorities said.

In Arkansas, Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared a state of emergency Tuesday because of icy conditions. Her declaration cited the “likelihood of numerous downed power lines” and said road conditions have created a backlog of deliveries by commercial drivers.

___

Follow AP's full coverage of weather: https://apnews.com/hub/weather