Peach Aviation to resume Taipei - Nagoya route in March

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Peach Aviaition Representative Director and CEO Mori Takeaki held the low-cost airline’s first overseas press conference in 2023 in Taipei on Wednesday (Feb. 1), announcing that the carrier will resume flights on the Taipei (Taoyuan International Airport)-Nagoya route.

Mori said that the route is the first international flight route Peach will resume at Chubu Centrair International Airport, Nagoya. He added that the airline will provide one round-trip service per day.

In addition, Peach’s Kaohsiung-Osaka route, suspended since March 1, 2020 due to COVID-19, will resume from Aug.1 with daily flights. The original Airbus A320 model flying the route will be replaced with the more spacious Airbus A321LR model equipped with USB sockets, the CEO said, adding that the seat pitch is increased by 5 to 10 cm to provide passengers with a more comfortable flight experience.

The Japanese low-cost airline started flying to Taiwan in 2012, Yahoo News reported. During the pandemic, the airline suspended its international routes, and now routes to Taiwan the airline has resumed include those from Tokyo (Narita and Haneda airports), Osaka, and Okinawa.

Peach’s Taipei-Nagoya and Kaohsiung-Osaka flight tickets will be on sale from 2 p.m. on Thursdays, starting at 30% off. Tickets for other flights departing from Taiwan will start at 20% off. According to Peach, the Taipei-Nagoya one-way fare starts at NT$3,090 (US$102), and the Kaohsiung-Osaka one-way fare starts at NT$3,190.