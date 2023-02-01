Europe Cleaning Robots Market Size Fundamentals And Forecast Analysis 2022-2030

The document highlights several factors of the Europe Cleaning Robots Market, such as market definition, market segmentation, opposition analysis, and lookup methodology. Additionally, it affords records about market forces and constraints that assist agencies make knowledgeable guesses about whether or not to expand or reduce the manufacturing of a positive product.

Report Ocean estimates the total revenue of European cleaning robots market has reached $812.8 million in 2017 and will continue to grow rapidly driven by an increasing adoption of robots for cleaning floor, pool, window, lawn, and other places across Europe. Robovacs are more accepted by elderly population, disabled people, and tech-savvy households who prefer a modern lifestyle. Professional cleaning robots are increasingly adopted by manufacturing plants, healthcare facilities, education buildings, retails, logistics, business centers, etc.

Key Players:

AB Electrolux

ADLATUS Robotics GmbH

Alfred Karcher GmbH & Co. KG

Aqua Products, Inc.

Avidbots Corp.

BSH Bosch Und Siemens Hausgerate Altersfursorge GmbH

Cleanfix Reinigungssysteme AG

Danduct Clean

Dyson Ltd

ECOVACS Robotics Co., Ltd.

GE Inspection Robotics

Hanool Robotics Corp.

Hayward Industries, Inc.

HOBOT

Husqvarna Group

IBC Robotics

Intellibot Robotics LLC

iRobot Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LG Electronics

Maytronics Ltd.

Metapo, Inc.

Miele & Cie. KG

Moneual USA, Inc.

Neato Robotics, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Pentair Ltd.

Robomow

Samsung Electronics

Scantron Robotics

Sharp Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Windowmate

Yujin Robot Co., Ltd.

Zodiac Pool Systems, Inc.

Based on application

Floor Cleaning

Pool Cleaning

Lawn Cleaning

Window Cleaning

Other Cleaning

On basis of end-user

Residential Sector

Industrial Sector

Healthcare

Other Commercial Sectors

On basis of distribution channel

Online Sales

Supermarkets and Retail Stores

Other Channels

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2023. The breakdown of key national markets by robot application & end-user over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles cleaning robot vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in cleaning robots market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through Report Ocean Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business.

