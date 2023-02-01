North America and Asia Pacific UV-C LED Market : 2022 Industry Insights, Major Key Players and Current Trends Analysis 2030

Astute Analytica’s most recent report on North America and Asia Pacific UV-C LED Market research explores a wide range of particular, important, and enticing market and industry elements. All of the report’s findings, data, and information were confirmed and revalidated by our sources for market research.

The North America & Asia Pacific UV-C LED market is estimated to witness a rise in revenue from US$ 202.4 Mn in 2021 to US$ 14,077 Mn by 2030. The market is registering a CAGR of 60.2% during the forecast period 2022-2030. In terms of volume, the market is registering a CAGR of 58.9% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

This study analyses industry trends in each sub-segment and anticipates demand, trends, and revenue growth for the local and national markets from 2022 through 2030.

This analysis examines market factors such as North America and Asia Pacific UV-C LED Market size, economic conditions, market dynamics, and projections.

Key Companies

The key players in the North America & Asia Pacific UV-C LED Market are LG Electronics Inc., Heraeus Holding, Hönle Group, Crystal IS, MEAN WELL, Honle UV America Inc., Seoul Viosys, Halma plc, Nichia Corporation, Sensor Electronic Technology, Inc., HexaTech, Inc. and Koninklijke Philips N.V. among others. Through extensive research, it is found that big players have adopted various competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions in order to have a grip of emerging market.

The market sector's expansion efforts are discussed in this section, along with the market's surviving vendors and traders, regional import and export investigations.

The analysis highlights the performance of the North America and Asia Pacific UV-C LED Market sector's key elements and application components in each regional industry.

In addition, the report includes global market industry forecasts for each object, geography, and application sector for the years 2022-2030.

Segmentation Analysis

By Application segment of North America & Asia Pacific UV-C LED Market is sub-segmented into:

Germicidal Purification

Air Treatment

Water Treatment

Surface Sterilization

Hospital Sanitization

Biological Agent Detection

Optical Data Storage

Communication

Polymer Curing

By Channel Mode segment of North America & Asia Pacific UV-C LED Market is sub-segmented into:

NLOS model (Non-Line of Sight)

LOS model (Line of Sight)

By UVC Light Source segment of North America & Asia Pacific UV-C LED Market is sub-segmented into:

DUV LED

DUV laser

DUV gas discharge lamp

By End User segment of North America & Asia Pacific UV-C LED Market is sub-segmented into:

Healthcare

Research

Industrial

Residential

Others

By Region segment of North America & Asia Pacific UV-C LED Market is sub-segmented into:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific



