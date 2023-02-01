Alexa
Czech parliament speaker expected to visit Taiwan in March

Delegation to fly direct from Prague, visit March 27-29

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/01 20:44
Czech Chamber of Deputies Speaker Marketa Pekarova Adamova will visit Taiwan in late March. (Facebook, marketa.pekarova.adamova.top09 photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Just days after Czech President-elect Petr Pavel and President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) talked to each other on the phone, the central European country’s parliamentary speaker was planning a visit to Taiwan in March, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Feb. 1).

While the two countries do not maintain official diplomatic relations, the conversation between Tsai and Pavel centered on their shared values of democracy, freedom, and human rights.

The speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marketa Pekarova Adamova, reportedly discussed the possibility of visiting Taiwan in March with Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮). She would be accompanied by business leaders, city government officials, and representatives of scientific research and educational institutions, Bloomberg reported.

The Czech Taiwanese Business Chamber said Adamova would fly direct from Prague to Taiwan March 25 on a special Czech government flight, per CNA. Her Asian visit would also include South Korea.

According to the organization’s website, the March 27-29 visit would include the opening ceremony of a Czech Hub in Taipei, a joint meeting of the Czech-Taiwanese Business Council for Economic Cooperation, with a pop-up store for Czech brands in the Xinyi shopping district.
