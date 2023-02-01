DPP Chairman Lai names 3 key tasks for Taiwan’s ruling party

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In his first address to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leadership since taking over as chairman, Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on Wednesday (Feb. 1) named the development of a blueprint for the nation’s future as one of three key tasks.

Lai was elected party chairman after President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) resigned following disappointing results in the Nov. 26 local elections.

Addressing the DPP’s Central Executive Committee Wednesday, the new chairman called on people inside and outside the party to cooperate in designing a blueprint for the next phase of the country’s development and to reform the DPP. The efforts were needed in order to regain the trust of the public, he said.

Lai described his own election and the inauguration of former Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) as the new premier Tuesday (Jan. 31) as evidence that government and ruling party were paying attention to the concerns of the public, the Liberty Times reported.

In addition to national and party reforms, Lai said the two other key tasks were backing Premier Chen’s policies, especially at the Legislative Yuan, but also supporting Tsai Pei-hui (蔡培慧), the DPP candidate in the legislative by-election in Nantou County scheduled for March 4.

During the day, the DPP announced it was setting up a new media department to combat disinformation, and converting its women’s affairs department into a gender equality department.

