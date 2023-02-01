Feel the Love With iShopChangi This February With Flash Sales & More

#beyourbestlover this February as iShopChangi celebrates the month dedicated to love with a myriad of exciting offers to indulge in. Enjoy up to 75% off in sitewide discounts, on top of hard-to-miss deals!

2.2 Flash Sale

From 1 - 5 Feb 2023

Code

Description

22FLASH18

18% off* with no min. spend, capped at S$50

22FLASH25

25% off* with min. spend S$1,000, capped at S$300



New User Special

From 3 Jan – 5 Feb

ISCNEW20

S$20 off* with min. spend S$79

Changi Pay

From 1 - 5 Feb 2023

S$8 off* no min. spend^



Love BEAUTIQUE Sitewide Vouchers (For Travellers & Non-Travellers)

From 1 - 28 Feb 2023

Code

Description

LOVE800

18% off* min. spend S$800, capped at S$200

Love BEAUTIQUE Sitewide Sale

From 1 – 28 Feb 2023

Description

40% off* Duo Sets



Up to 72% off* Blockbuster Sets



30% off* any 3 products from Clinique or Origins

Gift with Purchase^

Get exclusive Love BEAUTIQUE Gift Sleeve with Sticker Pack with any purchase



Receive S$50 Jewel Date Night Voucher and exclusive GWPs (worth S$116) with min. spend of S$320



Receive S$100 Jewel Date Night Voucher and exclusive GWPs (worth S$116) with min. spend of S$600



iShopChangi

iShopChangi was launched in 2013 as an extension of Changi Airport's promise to deliver greater comfort and convenience to travellers in its suite of airport retail offerings. Passengers can browse and purchase tax- and duty-free products across all terminals between 30 days to 12 hours pre-flight on the e-store – and choose to collect their items at Collection Centres within departure, upon arrival or have them delivered free in Singapore. Providing easy access to over 30,000 products across 900 brands and exclusives such as Changi First product launches, the site has since received global recognition with its award for Best Website – Retail Customer Facing at The Moodies: the Airport and Travel Retail Digital Media Awards 2018. In early 2020, the e-commerce store started to retail a selection tax- and duty-absorbed products to Singapore-based residents without the need to fly.

