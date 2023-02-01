Taiwan business leader joins DPP-linked think tank

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The chairman of Pegatron Corporation, known for assembling iPhones in China, has joined the board of a think tank closely associated to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Feb. 1).

The New Frontier Foundation, chaired by Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), who also served as chairman of the ruling party, named Tung Tzu-hsien (童子賢) as its new vice chairman, according to the report.

Pegatron was a prominent company in Taiwan’s technology sector, assembling Apple Inc. in the Chinese cities of Shanghai and Kunshan, where it held 42% of its fixed assets, while also planning to expand into India.

Tung defended his position at the think tank as a form of diversification by the foundation to include opinions from outside political circles, Bloomberg reported. According to Tung, it was normal for any citizen in a democratic society to offer his views.

The media outlet said the business leader’s new post could add to the “uncertainties” Apple was facing with its supply chains in China.