Yanshuei Beehive Fireworks Festival set for launch this weekend in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The famous Yanshuei Beehive Fireworks Festival is scheduled to start on Saturday (Feb. 4) and will reach its climax on Sunday night (Feb. 5) in Yanshuei District, Tainan City.

Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) announced on Tuesday (Jan. 31) at Yanshuei Wu Temple that the two-day event will start on Saturday, CNA reported. A pilgrimage around Yanshuei’s outlying areas will also take place on Saturday, he added.

The celebrations will reach fever pitch on Sunday night, when the procession, divided into five routes, converges in the downtown area, the mayor said. The palanquins in the procession will be greeted by fireworks of different sizes that consist of thousands of rockets, creating loud, bee-like sounds as they fly in all directions.

There will be five routes (A, B, C, D, and E) for the religious procession on Sunday night. Through GPS positioning, visitors can access real-time positions of the palanquins on the five routes by scanning a QR Code, Huang said.

In addition, four main fireworks displays will be set off at the Yanshuei Junior High School playground on Sunday night, said the mayor, who also emphasized that safety should be every visitor's top priority.

The city government advised visitors attending the event to wear full protective gear and keep a distance of three to five meters away from the firework launchers.