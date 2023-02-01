Nevada upends No. 22 San Diego State 75-66

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Jarod Lucas scored 26 points and Will Baker had 19 points and eight rebounds as Nevada beat No. 22 San Diego State 75-66 on Tuesday night.

Kenan Blackshear added 18 points and seven assists for the Wolf Pack (17-6, 7-3 Mountain West Conference), who won their second consecutive home game against a ranked opponent for the first time in program history. Nevada defeated then-No. 25 New Mexico 97-94 in double overtime last week.

Matt Bradley scored 16 points to lead the Aztecs (17-5, 8-2).

Neither team had more than a three-point lead from the 9:27 mark of the second half until Blackshear made a layup to give Nevada a 67-62 advantage with 1:57 to play.

The Wolf Pack went 6 for 6 from the free throw line in the final 69 seconds to seal it.

Nevada’s victory snapped SDSU’s nine-game winning streak in the series.

___

