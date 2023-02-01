Alexa
Taiwanese urged to avoid visiting farms with illegal animal performances

Businesses with animal displays and performances required to obtain permit

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/01 15:22
(New Taipei Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei’s animal welfare authorities are urging the public to avoid visiting farms with illegal animal performances as businesses could face hefty fines for violations.

The city’s Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office said businesses are required to acquire a permit for profit-making services involving animals. These include feeding, taking pictures, and other forms of human-animal interaction.

Violators will be held accountable and if abuse, mistreatment, or harassment of animals is reported, businesses can be punished with a fine of up to NT$2 million (US$66,783), pursuant to the Animal Protection Act (動物保護法).

Three businesses in New Taipei have been granted a permit for animal performances. They are Yehliu Ocean World (野柳海洋世界), the Dear Deer Ranch (鹿與松牧場), and the Wugu Farm (準休閒農場).

Activists have flagged illegal animal displays and dangerous interactions with animals across the country.

In an investigation last year, Lin (林) from AnimalSkies said only one out of the 29 farms in Yilan where such activities were available was legal. Incidents of animals being starved, beaten during training, or suffering injuries when forced to play with humans were reported, Lin said, accusing the county of lax inspection.
