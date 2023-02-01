Taiwan reports 31,501 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan reported 31,501 local COVID-19 infections Wednesday (Feb. 1) as well as 48 deaths and 300 imported cases.

The number of local infections was 92.91% higher than the previous Wednesday, when the Lunar New Year holiday saw limited health and testing services. The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has said it would announce further relaxations of COVID-related guidelines and mask-wearing rules during this week.

Wednesday’s new local cases included 14,135 males and 17,347 females ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. New Taipei City reported the highest number of local infections, 6,097, followed by Taichung City with 3,950 cases, and Taoyuan City with 3,864. Kaohsiung, Taipei, Tainan, Changhua County, and Hsinchu County each also reported more than 1,000 local infections Wednesday.

The 48 newly reported deaths were 33 male and 15 female local cases aged between 40 and their 90s, with 41 showing a history of chronic diseases and 30 not having received three vaccine shots. They were diagnosed with COVID between Dec. 16 and Jan. 28, and passed away between Jan. 9 and Jan. 29.

The 300 new imported cases included 165 males and 135 females, aged from under 5 to their 80s. They arrived in Taiwan between Dec. 10 and Jan. 31.

Since the start of the pandemic, Taiwan registered 9,569,611 COVID cases, including 9,520,734 domestic cases and 48,823 imported ones. The 16,356 fatalities included 16,335 due to local infections, with New Taipei City registering 3,165 deaths, Taipei City 1,774, Taichung City 1,745, Kaohsiung City 1,627, Tainan City 1,224, Taoyuan City 1,212, and Changhua County 1,062.

