Cigarettes After Sex announces Taiwan concert

American dream pop band set to perform in New Taipei City on July 12

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2023/02/01 13:35
Cigarettes After Sex is set to return to Taiwan in July. (Facebook, Cigarettes After Sex photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – American indie and dream pop band Cigarettes After Sex is planning to perform in Taiwan this summer as part of its newly updated Asia tour.

Formed in 2008 in El Paso, Texas, their hits include “Nothing’s Gonna Hurt You Baby” and “Apocalypse,” among other popular tracks. The group has over 10 million listeners a month on Spotify.

When the band first announced its Asia tour last year, they originally were only going to play in Thailand, India, Singapore, South Korea, and Japan.

On Monday (Jan. 30), the band announced that it would also be playing in Hong Kong and Kuala Lumpur in July. Then on Tuesday (Jan. 31), it said that they would also be performing in New Taipei City on July 12 at Zepp New Taipei.

Fans can purchase tickets for the New Taipei show online starting from Feb. 10 at 12:00 p.m.
