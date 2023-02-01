Charming riverside resort in Chiang Mai welcomes Taiwanese travelers post COVID

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the world reopens for travel and tourism, Raya Heritage, a resort in Chiang Mai, Thailand, is looking forward to welcome guests from Taiwan and the rest of the world.

Raya Heritage is a 20-minute drive away from Chiang Mai’s Old City. Its location on the bank of Ping River offers a serene environment that is further enhanced by its lush gardens and rustic but elegant architectural and interior designs infused with natural elements.

Much of the furniture and decor utilized throughout Raya Heritage are made by local artisans from several communities with specialties ranging from weaving, dyeing, woodcarving, to potting.

Vichada Sitakalin, the resort’s designer, said she chose the furniture and decor items with sustainability in mind: “Sustainability is very important to me. I appreciate culture. I appreciate craftsmanship. I appreciate the old ways of doing things … In the past, people were much better at sustainability than we are today. Organic wasn’t a novel concept back then, it was a way of life.”



Sitting on the bank of Ping River and boasting lush gardens, Raya Heritage cultivates a tranquil and natural ambience. (Raya Heritage photo)



The resort was built with sustainability and growth with local communities in mind, using furniture and decor sourced from local artisans throughout the resort. (Taiwan News, Stephanie Chiang photo)

The resort offers 38 suites, including the Rin Terrace and Huen Bon suites that offer spacious outdoor terraces overlooking Ping River, as well as the Kraam Pool suites that come with private pools. The three types of suites are decorated with their own color accents that compliment Raya Heritage’s underlying white theme — black for Rin Terrace Suites, beige for Huen Bon Suites, and indigo for Kraam Pool Suites.

In addition to a consistent color palette, the resort also highlights the local culture and lifestyle, which is tied to the river and fishing. Accessories and artifacts used to decorate suites, hallways, and walls take the shape of boats, nets, and fish baskets.



Huen Bon Suites’ white and beige color palette enhances Raya Heritage’s rustic style. (Taiwan News, Stephanie Chiang photo)



Rin Terrace and Huen Bon suites come with spacious outdoor terraces looking out to Ping River and the surrounding jungle. (Raya Heritage photo)

In the morning, the air is filled with the sound of birds chirping as the sun rises above the river and the jungle, which is easily viewable from all of Raya Heritage’s suites because they all face east. On weekends, patrons may choose to attend a yoga session on the bank of Ping River, which is offered as part of the resort’s daily cultural activities program.

Breakfast is offered at the Khu Khao Restaurant in the form of all-you-can-eat a la carte. The wide variety of choices range from bread baskets, eggs, salads, fish, rice dishes, to yogurt and oatmeal, all of which come in moderate servings that allow patrons to try several different items within the same meal.



Sunrise as seen from Raya Heritage. (Taiwan News, Stephanie Chiang photo)

The Khu Khao Restaurant is also open for lunch and dinner, and its all-day menu blends northern Thai, southwestern China, Burmese, and Lao cuisine styles, reflecting Chiang Mai’s diverse culture and history that have their root in the city’s being at a geographic crossroads. The dishes are seasoned with a list of spices that pack distinct flavors and textures, and while many are spicy, there are still mild-flavored options that are equally rich in taste.

Other dining options at Raya Heritage include the Laan Cha Tea Terrace, which offers afternoon tea and snacks, as well as the Baan Ta Lounge and Lawn, which offers cocktails and light evening meals.





The Khu Khao Restaurant specializes in fusion cuisine that blends Thai, Yunnanese, Burmese, and Lao flavors. (Taiwan News, Stephanie Chiang photo)

Aside from meals, daily cultural activities, and spas, Raya Heritage also arranges local tours featuring Chiang Mai’s most famous attractions. Its signature package, “A Day of Eco Valley,” provides patrons with a tour guide and driver and takes them on a trip to Doi Inthanon National Park, which is popular among both international and domestic tourists.

Some highlights of the excursion include a stop at the Wachirathan Falls, a guided hike on the scenic Kew Mae Pan Nature Trail, and a visit to the twin pagodas (Phra Mahathat Napha Methanidon and Phra Mahathat Naphaphon Bhumisiri) built in honor of Thailand’s late King King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Queen Sirikit. Along the way, an experienced guide working with Raya Heritage provides detailed information about not only the attractions but also the local culture, history, and geography.

Two other major parts of the tour provide even more special experiences. At a private farm dubbed “Eco Valley,” visitors are treated to a fresh, hearty meal made with ingredients grown at the farm, and at Mae Klang Luang Cafe, they get to taste and shop locally grown organic coffee.



Wachirathan Falls. (Taiwan News, Stephanie Chiang photo)



Phra Mahathat Napha Methanidon and Phra Mahathat Naphaphon Bhumisiri as viewed from the Kew Mae Pan Nature Trail. (Taiwan News, Stephanie Chiang photo)



“Eco Valley” is a private organic farm owned by a Pakeryaw Hill Tribe family. (Taiwan News, Stephanie Chiang photo)



At the Mae Klang Luang Cafe, visitors get a taste of organic coffee grown by the local Karen people. (Taiwan News, Stephanie Chiang photo)