Aho's OT goal caps comeback as Hurricanes beat Kings 5-4

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored on a power play with 53.8 seconds left in overtime and Carolina rallied to beat Los Angeles, 5-4.

Brent Burns, Paul Stastny, Jordan Staal and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, who trailed 4-1 entering the third period. Andrei Svechnikov had two assists and Frederik Andersen stopped 17 shots.

Adrian Kempe scored twice and Kevin Fiala and Anze Kopitar added goals for the Kings, who scored all four of their goals in the second period. Kopitar and Drew Doughty each had two assists, and Pheonix Copley made 26 saves.

The Kings wrapped up play prior to the All-Star break by going 3-2-1 on a season-high six-game trip.

CAPITALS 4, BLUE JACKETS 3, OT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Evgeny Kuznetsov scored 26 seconds into overtime, and Washington extended its lead over Pittsburgh for fourth place in the Metropolitan Division.

Trevor van Riemsdyk scored twice, Garnet Hathaway added a goal and Kuznetsov also contributed an assist. Charlie Lindgren stopped 31 shots.

Andrew Peeke, Eric Robinson and Johnny Gaudreau scored for Columbus, which has lost three straight and seven of its last nine to remain in last place in the NHL. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 30 shots.

OTTAWA 5, CANADIENS 4

MONTREAL (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored at 18:41 of the third period and Ottawa extended its winning streak to four.

Tim Stutzle scored two goals and added two assists, while Alex DeBrincat and Claude Giroux also found the back of the net for the Senators. Anton Forsberg made 28 saves.

Rafael Harvey-Pinard kept the Canadiens in the game with two third-period goals. Kirby Dach and Mike Hoffman also scored for Montreal, which dropped its fourth in a row. Jake Allen made 24 saves for the Canadiens.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports