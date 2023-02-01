Taiwan Legislative Speaker You Si-kun arrives in US

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After a 14-hour flight, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) arrived at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, U.S., for a whirlwind two-day visit during which he will address religious freedom and meet U.S. congresssional leadership.

The first item on his itinerary is attending the International Religious Freedom (IRF) Summit in Washington, D.C., where he's expected to deliver a speech. On Thursday (Feb. 2), You will attend the annual U.S. National Prayer Breakfast, according to Liberty Times.

It will be a quick trip for You, as he is scheduled to depart the U.S. on Friday morning (Feb.3). He is expected to have a full workload ahead of him when he returns to Taipei, largely associated with agenda items for the newly sworn-in Cabinet.

On You's Facebook page, he took the opportunity to share his thoughts about an event he attended Monday celebrating three decades of democratic reform in Taiwan. These reforms led to the dissolution of the National Assembly.

You complemented politicians from both sides of the aisle who set aside their differences to work in the public interest to create a more representational democracy. Dissolution of the National Assembly is known as the second wave of democracy in Taiwan and transferred power to the Legislative Yuan.

An exhibition featuring the democratic reforms during this period is on display at the Assembly Affairs Museum of the Legislative Yuan until June 30. More information is available here.