7-Eleven’s own brand 7CAFÉ collaborates with GODIVA for the first time and launches 3 new chocolate "Limited Edition Sweet Surprise" drinks

7-Eleven's own brand 7CAFÉ is teaming up with GODIVA, the iconic premium chocolate brand, for the first time ever to launch three "Limited Edition Sweet Surprise" chocolate beverages and chocolate coffee creations! "Sweetness Is All Around" at 7-Eleven so head on down to your nearest store and share a sweet moment with your loved ones!

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 1 February 2023 - Get ready to fall in love this February with a series of "Limited Edition Sweet Surprises" at 7-Eleven!

7CAFÉ+GODIVA "Limited Edition Sweet Surprise" new items:



7CAFÉ+GODIVA Chocolate Mocha (Hot $26/Iced $28)



Chocolate and coffee come together in perfect harmony in this delectable drink! Made using top quality GODIVA cocoa powder and freshly brewed flavourful coffee, this silky-smooth beverage will delight chocolate and coffee lovers alike!





7CAFÉ+GODIVA Chocolate (Hot $26/Iced $28)



Luxuriously indulgent, this silky-smooth chocolate drink is made with rich GODIVA cocoa powder and fresh milk. A creamy, chocolatey creation that will definitely put a smile on your face!





7CAFÉ+GODIVA Chocolate Frappe ($35)



[Exclusively available at selected stores]



Calling all chocoholics! This fantastic frappe is the ultimate taste sensation and made with premium GODIVA cocoa powder and fresh milk. A generous topping of whipped cream completes the drink and goes wonderfully with the rich chocolate flavours.



Selected Stores

7CAFE+ Concept Store

- Shop No. G21 on the Ground Floor of Carnarvon Plaza, No. 20 Carnarvon Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon

- Ground Floor, No.158 Sai Yeung Choi Street South, Kowloon

- Shop G67 & G67A, DB Plaza, Discovery Bay



7CAFE+HOTSHOT

- Shop No. S4B & S4C, Ground Floor, Tai Yuen Shopping Centre, No.10 Ting Kok Road, Tai Po





GODIVA is a premium brand well-known across the world and also one of the official chocolatiers to the Royal Court of Belgium, a testament to the excellence and quality of its products. 7-Eleven's own brand 7CAFÉ can be found in over 600 locations making it Hong Kong's largest coffee network providing customers with freshly brewed coffee that is quick, convenient, good quality and affordable. The Chocolate Mocha is made with 7CAFÉ's signature blend ofThe 7CAFÉ+GODIVA products also feature all-new stylishly simple packaging decorated with GODIVA's classic logo. They're a feast for the eyes as well as the tastebuds so are the perfect romantic treat this Valentine's month.Share a sweet moment with your sweetheart this February and express your love with a 7CAFÉ+GODIVA drink!Hashtag: #7CAFE #GODIVA #7ElevenHongKong

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About 7CAFÉ:

7CAFÉ is one of 7-Eleven's own brands. Available at over 600 stores, 7CAFÉ enables customers to enjoy freshly brewed coffee on the go that is convenient, easy to access, good quality and affordable. Its unique blend comprises of premium 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified Arabica coffee beans sourced from Brazil, Honduras and Indonesia. The beans are freshly roasted locally in Hong Kong to preserve their characteristic flavour. The house blend which is exclusive to 7-Eleven is rich and flavourful with a nutty-like almond aroma, herbaceous notes and a smoky sweet aftertaste.



For the locations of stores offering 7CAFÉ, please refer to: https://www.7-eleven.com.hk/en/store



For 7CAFÉ+ store locations, please refer: https://www.7-eleven.com.hk/en/news/7cafe

