Taiwan tracks 34 Chinese military planes, 9 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 34 Chinese military aircraft and nine naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Tuesday (Jan. 31) and 6 a.m. on Wednesday (Feb. 1).

Of the 34 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 20 were tracked in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. Two Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets were monitored in the northeast sector, while two Shaanxi Y-8 electronic intelligence planes, one Harbin BZK-005 reconnaissance drone, one BZK-007 reconnaissance drone, one Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane, and one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane entered the southwest corner of the ADIZ.

Meanwhile, six Shenyang J-16 fighter planes either entered the southwest corner of the ADIZ or crossed the Taiwan Strait median line. In addition, four Chengdu J-10 jet fighters and two Shenyang J-11 fighter jets also crossed the median line.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missiles to monitor PLA aircraft and vessels.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ. Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight paths of 20 out of 34 PLA aircraft. (MND image)