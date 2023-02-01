Southco Adds New Padlocking Handle Option to Market-Leading Cam Latch Series

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 1 February 2023 - Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology has expanded its line of cam latches with a new version that designed with enhanced security and ergonomic operation. Southco's newest E5 Cam Latch features an L-shaped handle that provides a secure grip and makes it easy to latch, unlatch or open a door with a gloved hand. The ability to add a padlock to the latch offers a simple way to upgrade security.



E5 Cam Latch with Padlocking L-Handle

Southco's E5 Cam Latch with Padlocking L-Handle combines a door handle, latch and padlock hasp in a single package, simplifying installation for a variety of applications, including HVAC units, electrical enclosures and other enclosures located in public spaces. Designed with corrosion resistant materials, the E5 Cam Latch with Padlocking L-Handle is sealed to NEMA4/IP65 and is suitable for indoor and outdoor use.



Available with padlocking or key locking, or padlocking combined with key locking for maximum security, the E5 Cam Latch with Padlocking L-Handle provides an extra level of protection for applications that are prone to vandalism. With the option to add a padlock to the cam latch, the newest addition to Southco's E5 Cam Latch series allows users to easily upgrade security and change out the padlock when needed.



The L-shaped handle design provides added leverage needed to compress thick gaskets between doors and panels. The E5 Cam Latch with Padlocking L-Handle is available with extended housing and is suitable for use for a range of door thicknesses, from thin sheet metal panels to thick, insulated doors used in outdoor HVAC applications.



Southco's E5 Cam Latch series delivers affordable simplicity for a range of enclosure applications by offering quick access with just a quarter turn, the versatility of multiple body materials, plus the flexibility of modular design for numerous actuation and dimensional options.



Commercial Product Manager Todd Schwanger adds, "The E5 Cam Latch with Padlocking L-Handle makes it easy to upgrade the security of HVAC enclosures. The use-friendly interface allows simple hand actuation and reduces the amount of force the user needs to apply to open and close a door or panel."



For more information about the functionality of E5 Cam Latches, please visit southco.com or email the 24/7 customer service department at info@southco.com.



