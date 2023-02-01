Diego Castillo, Mariners argue case in salary arbitration

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Diego Castillo and the Seattle Mariners went to salary arbitration Tuesday, with the relief pitcher asking for $3,225,000 and the team offering $2.95 million.

Richard Bloch, Melinda Gordon and Brian Keller heard the case. A decision is expected Wednesday.

A 29-year-old right-hander, Castillo was 7-3 with a 3.64 ERA and seven saves in 59 relief appearances last year for the Mariners, who made the playoffs for the first time since 2001 and lost to eventual World Series champion Houston in the Division Series.

Castillo struck out 53 and walked 22 in 54 1/3 innings. He had a $2.15 million salary.

Castillo signed with the Rays in 2014 and pitched for Tampa Bay from 2018 until he was traded to Seattle in July 2021. He is 24-18 with a 3.12 ERA and 35 saves in five major league seasons, and is eligible for free agency after the 2024 World Series.

Outfielder Teoscar Hernández, acquired by the Mariners from Toronto, also remains on track for a hearing. He asked for a raise from $10.65 million to $16 million, and Seattle offered $14 million.

Angels outfielder Hunter Renfroe and Los Angeles argued the first case of the year on Monday in a decision that is being held for later announcement. He asked for a raise from $7.65 million to $11.9 million, and the Angels argued for $11.25 million.

Twenty-four players remain scheduled for hearings, to take place through Feb. 17.

Three players who had been scheduled to have their cases heard agreed to multiyear contracts Tuesday. New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil got a $50 million, four-year deal and Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yandy Díaz agreed to a $24 million, three-year contract. Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin signed a $6.65 million, two-year deal.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport