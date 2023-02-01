Hugill & Ip Launches the Double Your Impact Campaign in Support of AFCR

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 1 February 2023 - World Cancer Day - held every 4 February - is the global uniting initiative led by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC). By raising worldwide awareness, improving education and catalysing personal, collective and government action, UICC partners across the world with many corporate businesses and individuals to reimagine a world where millions of preventable cancer deaths are saved and access to life-saving cancer treatment and care is equitable for all - no matter who you are or where you live.



Created in 2000, World Cancer Day has grown into a positive movement for everyone, everywhere to unite under one voice to face one of the greatest challenges in history.



Each year, hundreds of activities and events take place around the world, gathering communities, organisations and individuals in schools, businesses, hospitals, marketplaces, parks, community halls, places of worship - in the streets and online - acting as a powerful reminder that we all have a role to play in reducing the global impact of cancer.



While we live in a time of awe-inspiring advancements in cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment, many of us who seek cancer care hit barriers at every turn. Income, education, geographical location and discrimination based on ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, age, disability and lifestyle are just a few of the factors that can negatively affect care.



Throughout the month of February, Hugill & Ip runs the Double Your Impact campaign in support of the Asian Fund for Cancer Research (AFCR). The firm will be matching direct donations to AFCR received this month, as well as raise funds from other corporate entities and individuals. The firm will also offer a free Estate Planning service for minimum donations of HK$3,800 that donors will directly give to the organisation.



Hugill & Ip also customizes its logo throughout the duration of the campaign to raise awareness of cancer and to encourage its prevention, detection and treatment. Moreover, it continues to increase awareness about legal issues related to individuals affected by cancer.



The Asian Cancer Research Foundation (AFCR) is dedicated to funding cancer research and promoting global collaborations to save the lives of cancer patients, with a focus on cancers prevalent in Asian populations. As a proud member of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) and in support of the #ClosetheCareGap movement, AFCR continues to fund innovative solutions to eliminate unequal access to cancer care and treatment in the region. AFCR is committed to making a high impact in the fight against cancer and continues to support ground-breaking research that benefits people affected by the disease.



Lance Kawaguchi – Chairman of AFCR and CEO of Cure Brain Cancer Foundation – commented: "On World Cancer Day, we're honoring the people who fight cancer every day - from pioneering researchers and dedicated doctors to courageous patients. We believe that cancer can be cured and that through partnerships and collaboration, we can fund research and support early-stage oncology companies to work toward a cure. Together, we can make a difference."



Hugill & Ip is proud to support AFCR, including through the provision of pro-bono legal services to the cancer research support organization and sponsorship of its BRACE Award Program. The AFCR's BRACE Award Program aims to provide vital funding to early-stage biotechnology, enabling them to accelerate their innovative therapeutics, diagnostics and cancer prevention products into the clinic, with the ultimate goal of improving outcomes for patients affected by cancer globally.



Adam Hugill – Managing Partner of Hugill & Ip – observed: "Giving back to the community is part of our firm's ethos and we are thrilled to continue extending our pro-bono support to AFCR. We have worked with the organization since Hugill & Ip's early days. We are thankful for its contribution to advocate for cancer early diagnosis and treatment, as well as to impact to the increase of cancer survival, while improving the quality of life for people impacted by the disease. "



Double your impact, because only together we can make progress!



For additional information about the campaign please click on Double Your Impact



To directly fund cancer research support, access AFCR's Donation webpage: Donate Now - Asian Fund for Cancer Research (afcr.org)

About Hugill & Ip

An independent law firm in Hong Kong. We are modern, approachable and solution-driven. Practical advice to individuals, families, entrepreneurs and businesses.