SAP Announces New Regional Strategic Services Partner Initiative

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 1 February 2023 - SAP Asia Pacific Japan (APJ) today announced a Regional Strategic Services Partner (RSSP) initiative to amplify the capabilities and reach of established partners in the APJ region that are on a rapid growth trajectory. Through this initiative, SAP will provide strategic support to eligible partners, which may include coordinated industry-aligned solutions, joint go-to-market strategy, and access to SAP regional and market unit industry expertise.



The RSSP initiative will enable partners to scale their SAP practice more quickly across the APJ region and collaborate more closely with SAP to deliver joint customer success. Distinct from the company's existing Global Strategic Services Partner (GSSP) program that includes a select group of SAP's most strategic global partners in the consulting, infrastructure, and technology space, the RSSP initiative aims to facilitate collaboration within partner entities residing in the region that demonstrate capability and capacity requirements specific to APJ.



To qualify for the RSSP initiative, candidate partners are required to meet or exceed a defined set of SAP criteria including geographical presence, vertical industry competencies, and alignment on a joint sustainability strategy.



SAP also announced ABeam Consulting, a Japan-headquartered integrated management consulting firm, as its first partner on board the RSSP initiative.



"APJ is one of the fastest-growing regions for SAP, and our partner ecosystem plays an integral role in customers' transformation. With over 24,000 registered partners globally and close to 20% in APJ, there is a large SAP-certified community that can benefit customers and the broader ecosystem," said Paul Marriott, President APJ, SAP. "Congratulations to ABeam Consulting on becoming our first partner to join the Regional Strategic Services Partner initiative. We look forward to amplifying ABeam's SAP expertise across the region and drive more innovations for customers. And I look forward to welcoming more regional partners to the RSSP initiative."



"It gives us great pride to know that ABeam Consulting is the first partner on board SAP's Regional Strategic Services Partner initiative. This is a recognition of the fast growth of SAP business in Asia Pacific and the quality of our flexible and adaptive services that take into account diverse local business practices and needs. It also highlights our advantages in delivering cutting-edge solutions and realising customer value, as well as the scalability of our integrated deployment across our Asian offices. This initiative further strengthens our partnership with SAP while driving the ABeam Consulting growth strategy aimed at making us the No. 1 consulting firm in Asia as a social change accelerator," said Tatsuya Kamoi, President and CEO, ABeam Consulting.

Hashtag: #SAP



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About SAP

SAP's strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent, sustainable enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: SAP customers generate 87% of total global commerce. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organisations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information, visit https://www.sap.com.



# # #



This document contains forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections, or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to materially differ. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the risk factors section of SAP's 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F.



© 2023 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.



