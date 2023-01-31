SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|33
|24
|7
|2
|0
|50
|134
|86
|Huntsville
|34
|21
|11
|1
|1
|44
|124
|104
|Roanoke
|32
|20
|10
|2
|0
|43
|106
|80
|Birmingham
|33
|21
|11
|1
|0
|43
|129
|99
|Knoxville
|34
|19
|12
|1
|2
|41
|123
|112
|Evansville
|35
|19
|14
|2
|0
|40
|118
|116
|Pensacola
|33
|18
|15
|0
|0
|36
|116
|109
|Fayetteville
|35
|15
|17
|3
|0
|33
|101
|111
|Quad City
|33
|14
|17
|1
|1
|30
|87
|101
|Macon
|29
|5
|22
|2
|0
|12
|76
|130
|Vermilion County
|29
|4
|23
|2
|0
|10
|59
|125
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Pensacola at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Fayetteville at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.