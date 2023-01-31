NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 50 38 7 5 81 187 109 Carolina 49 32 9 8 72 163 131 Toronto 51 31 12 8 70 173 136 New Jersey 49 32 13 4 68 171 131 Tampa Bay 48 32 15 1 65 175 141 N.Y. Rangers 49 27 14 8 62 157 129 Washington 52 26 20 6 58 162 149 Pittsburgh 49 24 16 9 57 161 153 Buffalo 49 26 19 4 56 185 165 N.Y. Islanders 52 25 22 5 55 148 144 Florida 52 24 22 6 54 178 183 Philadelphia 51 21 21 9 51 142 162 Detroit 48 21 19 8 50 145 160 Ottawa 49 23 23 3 49 146 155 Montreal 50 20 26 4 44 130 184 Columbus 50 15 32 3 33 128 194

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Dallas 51 28 13 10 66 173 133 Winnipeg 52 32 19 1 65 167 137 Seattle 49 29 15 5 63 177 151 Vegas 51 29 18 4 62 160 148 Los Angeles 52 28 18 6 62 169 178 Edmonton 50 28 18 4 60 187 163 Minnesota 48 27 17 4 58 151 138 Colorado 48 27 18 3 57 151 133 Calgary 50 24 17 9 57 160 153 Nashville 48 24 18 6 54 137 141 St. Louis 51 23 25 3 49 156 185 Vancouver 49 20 26 3 43 166 196 San Jose 51 15 25 11 41 157 196 Arizona 50 16 28 6 38 131 177 Anaheim 50 16 29 5 37 125 205 Chicago 48 15 29 4 34 118 176

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Winnipeg 4, St. Louis 2

Tuesday's Games

Los Angeles at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

No games scheduled