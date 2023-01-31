Gatland mixes experience with youth for Wales in Six Nations

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Wales coach Warren Gatland blended experience with some rising stars for the Six Nations rugby match against Ireland on Saturday as he selected his first team since returning for a second spell as coach of the national team.

Joe Hawkins, a 20-year-old center, will make his second appearance for Wales and 23-year-old winger Rio Dyer will play for the fourth time in the game against the world's top-ranked team in Cardiff.

Gatland also recalled fullback Leigh Halfpenny, who has 97 caps and will make his first test start for 19 months, and gave starts to 37-year-old lock Alun Wyn Jones — for his 156th test appearance — and flyhalf Dan Biggar.

Places in the back row were up for grabs, with Justin Tipuric and Jac Morgan preferred as the flankers and Tommy Reffell having to settle for a place among the reserves.

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny, Josh Adams, George North, Joe Hawkins, Rio Dyer, Dan Biggar, Tomos Williams; Taulupe Faletau, Justin Tipuric, Jac Morgan, Alun Wyn Jones. Adam Beard, Tomas Francis, Ken Owens (captain), Gareth Thomas. Reserves: Scott Baldwin, Rhys Carre, Dillon Lewis, Dafydd Jenkins, Tommy Reffell, Rhys Webb, Owen Williams, Alex Cuthbert.

