Tuesday At True Arena Hua Hin Hua Hin, Thailand Purse: $259,303 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor HUA HIN, THAILAND (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Thailand Open at True Arena Hua Hin (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 32

Nao Hibino, Japan, def. Valeria Savinykh, Russia, 6-0, 6-2.

Tatjana Maria (6), Germany, def. Alexandra Eala, Philippines, 6-2, 6-2.

Anna Kalinskaya (4), Russia, def. Ekaterina Makarova, Russia, 6-1, 6-1.

Heather Watson, Britain, def. Yulia Putintseva (2), Kazakhstan, 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Han Na-lae, South Korea, def. Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, 6-4, 1-6, 6-4.

Linda Fruhvirtova (8), Czech Republic, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, 6-3, 6-1.