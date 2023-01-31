Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival set to shine in New Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The internationally renowned Pingxi Sky Lateran Festival is coming up and will take place from 6-8:30 p.m. on Feb. 2 at the Shifen Sky Lantern Square and on Feb. 11 at Pingxi Junior High School.

Here is all you need to know about the traffic controls on the two days and how to use public transport, including shuttle buses, to get there.

New Taipei City Department of Tourism and Travel said in a press release that traffic controls will be enforced from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. on both Feb. 5 and Feb. 11, with all motor vehicles without a permit forbidden to enter areas near the venues, CNA reported. The department recommended that people take public transport, including shuttle buses, to attend the events.

The city government has arranged five shuttle bus routes for the Feb. 5 event at Shifen Sky Lantern Square, including:

Taipei Zoo to Shifen route

National Highway 5 Shiding Interchange to Shifen route

Ruifang Train Station to Shifen route

Keelung Train Station to Shifen route

Shuangxi Train Station to Shifen route

Three shuttle bus routes have also been arranged for the Feb. 11 event at Pingxi Junior High School, including:

Taipei Zoo to Baishi Village route (near Jingtong Train Station)

National Highway 5 Shiding Interchange to Baishi Village route

Ruifang Train Station to Lingjiaoliao route

According to the Department of Tourism and Travel, the bus fare for getting on the shuttle bus from the Taipei Zoo is NT$50, NT$30 from the Shiding Interchange, Keelung Railway Station, and Ruifang Railway Station, NT$15 from any stop within Pingxi District, while the bus fare will be free from Shungxi Train Station. Return trips are free.

In addition, the public can also take bus nos. 795 and 846 to and from the venues during the festival. The frequencies of Taipei MRT Brown Line (Nangang Exhibition Center to Taipei Zoo) and train services on Taiwan Railway’s Pingxi Branch Line will be increased during the days of the events, per CNA.



(New Taipei City Government images)