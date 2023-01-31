Ukraine updates: Biden says US will not provide warplanes

The US says it will not be providing F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, as the country continues to battle invading Russian forces.

Answering a question on whether the US would make provisions for warplanes, US President Joe Biden simply told reporters: "No."

French President Emmanuel Macron however appears willing to consider more weaponry for Kyiv. While on a visit to the Hague, he said: "In principle, nothing is prohibited," but added that a number of factors would need to be taken into account, primarily avoiding escalation of the conflict and the assurance that the planes would not "touch Russian soil."

Macron's comments come ahead of a visit by Ukraine's defense minister, who is expected in Paris on Tuesday for talks.

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki also indicated that he was not averse to the idea of providing fighter aircraft to Ukraine but did say any transfer would need to be done "in complete coordination" with NATO member states.

Just under a week ago, several countries pledged to send battle tanks to Ukraine to help fend off invading Russian forces, after continued requests from Ukraine's leadership.

Germany approved the export of Leopard 2 battle tanks from its own stocks as well as from third-party allies.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Oleksii Makeiev told DW on Monday that there was no official request from Kyiv to Berlin to provide fighter jets from Germany, despite some voices in Kyiv calling for warplanes.

Here are other updates on the war in Ukraine on Tuesday, January 31:

Kyiv says Croatian president Crimea comments 'unacceptable'

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has called out Croatia's President Zoran Milanovic for saying that Crimea would never again be part of Ukraine.

Milanovic made the remarks on Monday as he objected to a proposal for Zagreb to provide military aid to Kyiv.

The Croatian leader said that it was "clear that Crimea will never again be part of Ukraine".

Ukraine Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko responded in a Facebook post.

"We consider the statements of the President of Croatia unacceptable, who actually questioned the territorial integrity of Ukraine," Nikolenko said and then went on to express his gratitude to the Croatian government and people, "for their unwavering support of Ukrainians in the fight against Russian aggression."

Brazil proposes joint China mediation plan for Ukraine

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said while he is not interested in supplying ammunition to Ukraine, he has a mediation proposal involving China.

"Brazil is a country of peace. And that is why Brazil does not want any participation in this war, not even indirectly," Lula said during a joint press briefing with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is on a four-day visit to the region.

Lula said his country would work with others to help reach peace in Ukraine, and pointed out China's role in peace talks.

"Our Chinese friends play a very important role in this," the left-wing politician said. "It's time for China to step up," Lula emphasized, adding that

Brazil, China and Russia form part of the BRICS emerging economies which also include India and South Africa, however Brazil was among the 141 countries at the UN General Assembly last year who voted to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia possibly seeking 'new axis of advance' in Donetsk — UK intelligence

Russian forces may be looking to "develop a new axis of advance" into Donetsk to divert Ukrainian forces from Bakhmut in the east of the country, according to the latest intelligence briefing from the UK's Ministry of Defence (MOD).

The city in the east of the country has been the scene of fierce fighting and the MOD believes Russian forces could make small gains which wouldn't amount to much due to troop numbers.

"There is a realistic possibility that Russia will continue to make local gains in the (Bakhmut) sector," the update stated.

"However, it is unlikely that Russia has sufficient uncommitted troops in the area to achieve an operationally significant breakthrough," the MOD pointed out.

NATO wants stronger partnership with Japan

NATO Secretary-General Jens StoltenbergJens Stoltenberg said that the defense alliance and Japan had agreed that transatlantic and Indo-Pacific security were closely connected issues.

"If President Putin wins in Ukraine, this would send a message that authoritarian regimes can achieve their goals through brute force. This is dangerous," Stoltenberg stressed.

The NATO chief said that Beijing was "watching closely" and was also learning lessons which could influence future decisions.

Stoltenberg warned that was "happening in Europe today, could happen in East-Asia tomorrow" and emphasized the importance of unity.

Japan's sanctions on Russia and support for Ukraine were welcomed by Stoltenberg.

'Russian terror must lose' — Zelenskyy

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stressed the need for victory as the anniversary of Russia's invasion of his country approaches.

"Russian terror must lose everywhere and in every way: both on the battlefield and in that not a single ruin remains in our country," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy had visited the southern city of Mykolaiv with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

The leaders paid a visit to wounded Ukrainian soldiers and hospital staff were awarded medals by the Ukrainian president.

Denmark has pledged to help lead efforts to rebuild the city and surrounding area, which was extensively shelled by Russian forces.

