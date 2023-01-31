Taiwan truck driver recorded in viral video slapped with NT$2,000 fine

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taoyuan police said on Tuesday (Jan. 31) they had imposed a NT$2,000 (US$33) fine on the pickup truck driver who did not yield to a woman crossing a street in Taoyuan City in November.

The incident was recorded in a video that went viral in Japan after the incident, CNA reported. Posted on YouTube, it shows the woman on a zebra crossing when a vehicle approaches and abruptly stops in front of her.

Shocked by the approaching vehicle, the woman turns back and staggers a few steps back to the roadside. Here, she finally loses balance and falls to the ground.

Taoyuan Police Department’s Taoyuan Precinct said that when the pickup truck driver, surnamed Lin (林), turned left from Heping Road onto Zhongzheng Road on Nov. 21 last year, the driver did not give way to the 72-year-old woman surnamed Lo (羅).



(YouTube, #ドライブレコーダー video)

Officers arrived at the scene after passers-by reported the incident. Although the pickup truck had braked, the woman was frightened and injured, per CNA.

After assisting in sending the woman to the hospital, police issued a ticket to the driver, who was fined NT$2,000. Police said they gave 591 tickets to drivers who did not yield to pedestrians in the city’s Taoyuan District last year.

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications on Tuesday warned the public that the amended regulations have increased the punishment for any type of car that does not yield to pedestrians on the crosswalk for a uniform fine of NT$3,600.