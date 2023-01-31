'The Witcher' author to appear at Taipei International Book Exhibition

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A number of European writers are set to give talks at the Taipei International Book Exhibition.

It opened on Tuesday (Jan. 31) at World Trade Center Hall one. It features Poland as its guest of honor this year.

At the press conference, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said that Poland and Taiwan share the same values of freedom and democracy and will continue to enhance their relationship. She noted that Polish writer Witold Szablowski’s novel “Dancing Bears” won public recognition in Taiwan after being published a few years ago. Szablowski will visit the book fair.

Tsai expressed her love for reading but said that she rarely has time to finish a book due to national matters. “If I had a chance, I would like to go to the book fair like everyone else. It is a blessing to have time to read a book.”



The Poland pavilion is hard to ignore. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

Designer of the featured Poland Pavilion, Anna Skolozynska-Cieciera, also the founder of ASC Studio, told Taiwan News that she took inspiration from Polish traditional patterns and folklore. She said they often paint patterns on Easter eggs, but she has found a way to modernize them.

The red booth draws inspiration from the Polish flag. It also resembles Taiwan’s Lunar New Year’s festive ornaments.

The graphic designer said that red represents an important color for Polish people. Furthermore, she hoped to show Taiwanese the beauty of their literature and culture.

Author of the Netflix drama “The Witcher,” Andrzej Sapkowski, Polish poet Marzanna Bogumila Kielar, and illustrators will take part in a series of talks and workshops at the fair. Sapkowski will give a talk at 2:15 p.m. on Feb. 1.

In addition, chef Bartek Hendzel will make a Polish national stew called bigos on "Polish Night" at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 4 at the venue, accompanied by Dagadana’s live performance. Hendzel is the founder of the Taichung-based restaurant Wanderlust Beans Project.

The pavilion is divided into reading, workshop, and publisher pitching zones. There are also props from “The Witcher” for event-goers to take photos with.

Those who are under 18 years old, foreigners, and High Speed Rail ticket holders are entitled to free entry. The exhibition will run until Feb. 5.