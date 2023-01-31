Cabinet reshuffle lands Taiwan a new minister of culture

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With the swearing in of Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) and his new Cabinet on Tuesday (Jan. 31), many are speculating in what new direction they will lead the country.

A cursory look at the new Cabinet sees the outgoing mayors of Taoyuan and Keelung finding themselves newly useful. As for currently servicing municipal leadership, Deputy Mayor of Kaohsiung Shih Che's (史哲) appointment to the role of minister of culture has attracted media scrutiny.

Shih had a 14-year tenure within the Kaohsiung Mayor’s Office, and was seen as a long-time protege of popular former Mayor Chen Chu. He was billed as her favorite lieutenant since she won office in 2006, first serving as head of the Information Bureau and then appointed Bureau of Cultural Affairs director-general, from 2010-2016.



When Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) won election for Kaohsiung mayor and then lost the recall election a year later in 2020, newly appointed Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) invited Shih back as the deputy mayor of the city. Media have speculated Shih was brought back to spearhead the city’s continued development of Kaohsiung’s Pier 2 Art Center.

At 54 years of age, Shih is a graduate of Tunghai University's Computer Science Department, and a participant in the six-day student democracy sit-in demonstration. Dubbed the "Wild Lily Student Movement," it coincided with the inauguration of former President Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) on March 21, 1990.

During his time in office both with the Bureau of Cultural Affairs and as deputy mayor, Shih has been known for organizing large-scale events, from glittering New Year’s Eve celebrations to grand Lantern Festivals. These have helped promote the international standing of Kaohsiung.

Shih's endeavors have also revitalized the cultural life of the city. Various infrastructure projects such as the establishment of the Dadong Arts Center and the Kaohsiung Music Center are largely credited to him.

On his Facebook account, he posted on Sunday (Jan. 29) that he would continue to work hard and "strengthen Taiwan content and build cultural confidence" and "make Taiwanese content accessible to the public."

He added the end of the COVID pandemic has led to an easing of travel restrictions around the world, with many artists restarting international tours. He hopes Taiwan can export cultural content internationally, as well as retain some of its most important cultural talents.

However, there is concern that he is more a “politician” than an “artist,” preferring mass audiences rather than quiet, private artistic activities such as museum going and art-house theater.

“He is known for doing large, successful events. That’s probably why the government wants him to undertake this role," said Roan Chin-yueh (阮慶岳), a local author and curator.

He added the budget and expectations of the Ministry of Culture make it a lesser role in the Cabinet, with the caveat that some caution is needed for such an appointment as “artists often have the loudest voices in society,” Roan added.

Shih has attracted criticism for an alleged extramarital affair with a female reporter in 2008, and the firing of Beatrice Hsieh (謝佩霓) in 2015 from the post of director of Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Art (MOFA), leading to public protests. There was also a plagiarism scandal regarding copycat artworks installed at Pier 2 that were eerily similar to Leandro Erlich’s “Swimming Pool.”

The greatest concern voiced by Shih’s critics is his stated belief in “Taiwan content,” which some worry can stray too far or downplay the culture of the Chinese diaspora. Taking such a narrow view of art and culture could be useful for the upcoming election campaigns in 2024, but may hamper artistic development in Taiwan by preventing the free flow of ideas and interaction.

For the moment, many hope that Shih will go ahead with his more populist touches when it comes to outdoor extravaganzas and set aside any political agenda.