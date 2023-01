7-Eleven launches limited-edition collectible Sanrio characters "Love² Double Wall Glass Mugs"

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, these exquisite yet durable double wall glass mugs adorned with romantic pastel designs will truly make you feel that “Sweetness Is All Around”!

Have a sweet Valentine's Day with a Sanrio characters limited-edition "

Love² Double Wall Glass Mug"



Hello Kitty This super cute red "Love² Double Wall Glass Mug" features Hello Kitty and her friend Tiny Chum with bows and flowers!





My Melody The lovely pastel pink My Melody "Love² Double Wall Glass Mug" is decorated with strawberries and daisies.





Kuromi The lavender purple "Love² Double Wall Glass Mug" design features the mischievous Kuromi playing tricks with her sidekick Baku. A cheeky design for a cheeky character!





Little Twin Stars The romantic Little Twin Stars' predominantly pastel pink "Love² Double Wall Glass Mug" is adorned with shooting stars and will surely get you in the mood for love!

WARNING:

The purpose of this product is a drinks container, not a toy. Not suitable for children under 4 years old.

For children use the product under the direct supervision of adult. CAUTION:

Please avoid sudden temperature changes to prevent glass breakages.

If the product is cracked or damaged, please stop using it to avoid injury.

Suitable for reheat with microwave, not suitable for oven, open flame or induction cooker cooking. Please stay away from fire and heat sources.

Do not microwave when the product is under frozen stage.

To avoid burning, when the product contains hot drinks or is heated (40°C or above), please avoid direct contact with the outside of the glass during taking out.

Keep out of reach of children when the product contains hot drinks or right after heating.

The slight color variance on decoration is an acceptable phenomenon.

This product has passed US FDA food contact requirements.

It is normal to have a vent hole at the base, it is not defect. USE AND CARE:

Wash before first use.

Do not put it directly in the freezer or pour boiling water.

To avoid causing burns, do not overfill the product.

Clean this product carefully, do not use hard items like steel wool, scouring cloth or corrosive cleaners.

Please handle the glass material carefully, do not drop, hit or bump.

Do not use any metal or hard objects (such as ice cubes) to knock the product to avoid damaging the glass. "Love² Double Wall Glass Mug" Collectible Programme details:

Stamp distribution details:

From now until 7 March 2023, customers will receive one stamp upon a $20# purchase and one more stamp for every additional $10 purchase at 7-Eleven stores*.



Redemption details:

From 1 February (7am) to 10 March 2023, customers can redeem two "Love² Double Wall Glass Mugs" randomly with 8 stamps plus $118 or one "Love² Double Wall Glass Mug" randomly with 8 stamps plus $68.



Exclusive yuu Member Offer:

Promotion period: 1 February to 3 February 2023 (3 days in total). Item redemption period in store: From 1 February (7am) to 6 February 2023, yuu Members can redeem one "Love² Double Wall Glass Mug" randomly with 8,800 yuu Points plus $38.



