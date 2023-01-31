7-Eleven launches limited-edition collectible Sanrio characters "Love² Double Wall Glass Mugs"

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, these exquisite yet durable double wall glass mugs adorned with romantic pastel designs will truly make you feel that “Sweetness Is All Around”!
HONG KONG & MACAU - Media OutReach - 31 January 2023 - This February, love is in the air at 7-Eleven with the launch of a sweet series of limited-edition items to really make you feel that "Sweetness Is All Around"! 7-Eleven has teamed up with four beloved Sanrio characters – Hello Kitty, My Melody, Kuromi and Little Twin Stars – to bring you a super sweet, limited-edition collection of "Love² Double Wall Glass Mugs" specially created for Valentine's Day this year. These durable yet charming double wall glass mugs feature exquisitely detailed and romantic pastel designs. High quality yet very affordable, they'll be the perfect heart-warming but also useful gift for your sweetheart this Valentine's Day. The limited-edition "Love² Double Wall Glass Mugs" are available at 7-Eleven stores starting from 1 February at 7am! Don't miss out and find your perfect match at 7-Eleven!
Have a sweet Valentine's Day with a Sanrio characters limited-edition "Love² Double Wall Glass Mug"
This super sweet series of four "Love² Double Wall Glass Mugs" each feature a different Sanrio character – Hello Kitty, My Melody, Kuromi or Little Twin Stars – printed on the front, back and lid of the mug. With their cute patterns and adorable characters, it will be love at first sight! There are four designs available: the red design features Hello Kitty and her good friend Tiny Chum together with flowers and bows; the baby pink glass mug is decorated with My Melody, strawberries and daisies; the lavender purple design features mischievous Kuromi playing tricks with her sidekick Baku; whilst the romantic Little Twin Stars' predominantly pastel pink mug is adorned with shooting stars.
The four "Love² Double Wall Glass Mugs" are made from double wall borosilicate glass, which is crystal clear as well as being cold and heat resistant. The double layer design also means the glass mugs are cool to the touch so you won't burn your fingers and can use them without worry! The mugs have a wide-mouth design and come with a lid. They hold approximately 350ml and are ideal for a wide variety of different drinks, soups and even desserts! The "Love² Double Wall Glass Mugs" are made of food-grade materials, microwave-safe and meet US FDA requirements. Quantities are limited so head down to 7-Eleven and get yours today! Enjoy a sweet hot chocolate in your very own "Love² Double Wall Glass Mug" and have happy moments with your loved ones this Valentine's Day!
Limited Edition "Love² Double Wall Glass Mug" product details:
Size: Approx. 11 cm (height) x 9 cm (width). Approx. capacity 350ml
| "Love² Double Wall Glass Mug" Collectible Programme details:
Stamp distribution details:
From now until 7 March 2023, customers will receive one stamp upon a $20# purchase and one more stamp for every additional $10 purchase at 7-Eleven stores*.
Redemption details:
From 1 February (7am) to 10 March 2023, customers can redeem two "Love² Double Wall Glass Mugs" randomly with 8 stamps plus $118 or one "Love² Double Wall Glass Mug" randomly with 8 stamps plus $68.
Exclusive yuu Member Offer:
Promotion period: 1 February to 3 February 2023 (3 days in total). Item redemption period in store: From 1 February (7am) to 6 February 2023, yuu Members can redeem one "Love² Double Wall Glass Mug" randomly with 8,800 yuu Points plus $38.
* Transactions at Inspiration Lake Recreation Centre, Team Disney, Hong Kong Disney Resort stores and Hong Kong Disney Resort Food Kiosk are excluded.
All prices listed are in Hong Kong dollars at Hong Kong stores and in Macanese Patacas at Macau stores. Quantities are limited and some items may only be available in certain stores, while stocks last. The product prices shown at the stores shall prevail. Product images are for reference only. In case of any dispute, 7-Eleven reserves the right of final decision.
#Excluding the purchase of cigarettes, milk powder, diapers, collectible programme redemption items, online game cards, mobile prepaid sim/mobile sim cards/value-added coupons, Octopus cards/products, Macau Pass cards/products, gift cards, prepaid cards, admission tickets/tickets/stamps, and plastic shopping bag charges. Also excluding payment for the following services including but not limited to: Octopus last 10 transactions printout, prepayment, Pin-On-Receipt, bill payment, donation, top up (including but not limited to Octopus, Macau Pass/MPay, Alipay, WeChat Pay, Tap & Go, TNG, and other e-wallets), fax & photocopying, mobile phone charging services, parcel pick-up and return, locker services, parking fee payment, Inspiration Lake activities, self-service laundry etc. For more details, please visit our website.
