7-Eleven launches limited-edition collectible Sanrio characters "Love² Double Wall Glass Mugs"

WARNING:

The purpose of this product is a drinks container, not a toy. Not suitable for children under 4 years old.

For children use the product under the direct supervision of adult. CAUTION:

Please avoid sudden temperature changes to prevent glass breakages.

If the product is cracked or damaged, please stop using it to avoid injury.

Suitable for reheat with microwave, not suitable for oven, open flame or induction cooker cooking. Please stay away from fire and heat sources.

Do not microwave when the product is under frozen stage.

To avoid burning, when the product contains hot drinks or is heated (40°C or above), please avoid direct contact with the outside of the glass during taking out.

Keep out of reach of children when the product contains hot drinks or right after heating.

The slight color variance on decoration is an acceptable phenomenon.

This product has passed US FDA food contact requirements.

It is normal to have a vent hole at the base, it is not defect. USE AND CARE:

Wash before first use.

Do not put it directly in the freezer or pour boiling water.

To avoid causing burns, do not overfill the product.

Clean this product carefully, do not use hard items like steel wool, scouring cloth or corrosive cleaners.

Please handle the glass material carefully, do not drop, hit or bump.

Do not use any metal or hard objects (such as ice cubes) to knock the product to avoid damaging the glass.