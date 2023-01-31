Taiwan raises fines for drivers not yielding to pedestrians crossing street

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Drivers of both large and small four-wheel vehicles not giving way to pedestrians crossing the street will face a fine of NT$3,600 ($120), reports said Tuesday (Jan. 31).

Under present regulations, drivers of smaller vehicles only pay NT$2,000, with a NT$2,800 fine reserved for buses and trucks, UDN reported. The changes follow descriptions of traffic chaos in Taiwan as “a living hell” by foreign media and on the websites of foreign governments, warning their citizens about the country’s dangerous roads.

If pedestrians using crosswalks are visually impaired, drivers not giving right of way will see fines increase to NT$4,800 if they drive a car and NT$7,200 if they drive a truck or bus, according to a Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) proposal.

Failing to stop first before moving forward again at a flashing red light would entail a fine of NT$1,200 for a scooter, NT$1,500 for a car, and NT$1,800 for a bus or truck. The original fine stood at NT$900.

The new fines are expected to take effect from the second quarter of the year, the Liberty Times reported. Officials emphasized the changes aim to teach scooter riders and car drivers to stop first and let pedestrians cross the road at intersections without traffic lights.