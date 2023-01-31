Woman asks for public to help find missing mother in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A woman surnamed Chen (陳) posted on Facebook Sunday (Jan. 29), asking the public to help locate her 55-year-old mother, surnamed Lai (賴), who has gone missing near her home in Miaoli City since the afternoon of Jan. 23.

Chen said surveillance camera footage shows her mother leaving home to walk her two dogs at 10:38 a.m., the day after Lunar New Year’s Day. At 12:53 p.m., one of the dogs came home by itself, but there were no signs of her mother.

Chen said she heard from one of her mother’s friends that he called her mother between 10:30-11 a.m. to invite her to have dinner at his home on the next day.

However, when the friend called Chen's mother again in the afternoon, the phone had been turned off, and has remained off until now. Police said the phone had been turned off too long to locate where the phone last pinged, according to the post.

Chen said her mother does not have dementia or any psychiatric disorders. She is fearful that her mother may have fallen victim to foul play or suffered from an accident.

According to the post, the missing woman was wearing a purple upper garment, yellow hat, and black shoes on the day she went missing. The missing woman is 160 cm tall, has long brown-black hair, and her name is Lai Shu-hsien (賴淑仙).

Chen said her mother is suspected to have gone missing from the area near the bike path near Nanshih Train Station. Chen said she was hoping that people would spread the message in the hope of generating leads to bring her mother home safely.

She called on the public to call her about missing leads on 093 401 0860.

Police said they are reviewing footage of surveillance cameras at intersections in the area where Lai is suspected to have gone missing. They added volunteers have joined them in the search for the missing woman.



Missing person Lai Shu-hsien (賴淑仙). (陳穎琪 photo)



(Facebook image)