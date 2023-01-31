Taiwan’s Foxconn taps former Nissan, Nidec executive for EV operations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan contract electronics maker Foxconn announced Monday (Jan. 30) that it has named automotive veteran Seki Jun as the company’s chief strategy officer for electric vehicles (EVs).

Seki brings decades of automotive experience after joining Japan’s Nissan Motor Co. in 1986, where he worked his way up to vice chief operating officer in 2019, according to a Foxconn press release. Seki was also vital in helping turn around Nissan’s China operations, where he served as president of Dongfeng Motor, the company’s joint venture there, from 2014-2018.

He also served as president, chief operating officer, and CEO of electric motor maker Nidec Corp from 2020 to 2022.

Seki is set to take over his new position on Feb. 1, Foxconn said. He will report directly to Foxconn Chairman and CEO Young Liu (劉揚偉). He will be tasked with integrating Foxconn’s EV resources and development in the Americas, Asia, and the Middle East.

Foxconn, best known as Apple’s main iPhone assembler, has been making a strong push into the EV sector. In September 2021, it purchased an automotive plant in Lordstown, Ohio, while it also agreed to manufacture electric pickups for EV startup Lordstown Motors under a joint venture contract, according to Techcrunch.

The company is also expanding production capacity in Mexico to further meet growing demand for EVs in North America, according to Nikkei.