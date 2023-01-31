France, Australia back Taiwan's international participation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — France and Australia on Monday (Jan. 30) expressed support for Taiwan’s international participation in a joint statement following a 2+2 foreign and defense ministerial consultation in Paris.

In the statement, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Defense Minister Richard Marles vowed to jointly support Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international organizations that do not require statehood.

The ministers also reiterated their desire to continue deepening ties with Taiwan in the areas of economy, science, trade, technology, and culture.

Additionally, they highlighted the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and called for the peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues “through dialogue and without the threat or use of force or coercion.” They opposed unilateral changes to the status quo.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) described the joint statement as a demonstration of France and Australia’s “firm and friendly stance” on Taiwan. The expression of support also proves that peace in the Taiwan Strait is an “indispensable part of maintaining the stability and prosperity of the free and open Indo-Pacific region and the international community,” MOFA said.

In the future, Taiwan will continue to deepen cooperation with like-minded global partners and strive to achieve common goals and visions, the ministry added.