NT$6,000 rebates to be issued April at earliest

Premier Chen Chien-jen makes announcement on first day in office

By Jonathon Thomson, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2023/01/31 15:27
Premier Chen Chien-jen has said that the NT$6,000 tax rebates will be issued by April at the earliest on his first day in office.

Premier Chen Chien-jen has said that the NT$6,000 tax rebates will be issued by April at the earliest on his first day in office. (CNA photo)

Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) has said that he expects the NT$6000 tax rebate will be issued by April this year at the earliest.

On Jan. 4, former Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said the government would distribute NT$140 billion (US$4.24 billion) out of last year's surplus tax revenue to the public in the form of NT$6,000 cash payments per person.

On his first day as premier, Chen met with Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) along with Vice Premier Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦,) according to UDN. Following the meeting, Chen outlined the process for issuing the rebates.

He said a meeting will be held on or around Feb. 17, after which there will be a vote and a presidential announcement. The Cabinet will then propose a budget, before passing this to the Legislature for review.

According to Chen, forecasting suggested the earliest this can be completed would be April.

Some non-Taiwanese will be eligible to receive the NT$6,000 rebate, with the Cabinet confirming on Jan. 12 that qualified foreign residents will also be eligible for NT$6,000 tax surplus payments.
NT dollar
NTD
rebate
Chen Chien-jen
Taiwan Premier

