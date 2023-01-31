Taiwan alerts citizens to possible terrorist attacks in Turkey

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Tuesday (Jan. 31) warned citizens of potential terrorist attacks in Turkey following a string of protests in Europe desecrating Islam’s holy book, the Quran.

The warning was based on information obtained by Taiwan’s representative office in Ankara, according to MOFA, which said in a statement that retaliatory attacks could take place in areas of worship frequented by Westerners.

Missions of the U.S., France, Germany, and Italy in Turkey have issued similar warnings over the past few days, said MOFA. Those who are headed for the country are urged to keep vigilant and avoid crowded places.

Emergency services can be accessed via the representative office at +90-532-322-7162 or MOFA at 0800-085-095.

The warning comes on the heels of a spate of Quran-burning protests by far-right activists in Sweden, the Netherlands, and Denmark this month. The incidents have prompted diplomatic rows between the involved countries, with Turkey threatening to block Sweden’s entry into NATO.

On Monday (Jan. 30), the U.S. embassy in Turkey issued the second notice in four days, warning about “possible imminent retaliatory attacks against churches, synagogues, and diplomatic missions in Istanbul.” It also flagged places such as the Beyoglu, Galata, Taksim, and Istiklal areas which Westerners like to visit.

Turkey on Saturday (Jan. 28) cautioned its citizens against "possible racist, Islamophobic, and xenophobic attacks" in Europe and the U.S.



Protesters burn representations of the Swedish flag during a protest to denounce the recent desecration of Islam's holy book, Quran. (AP photo)