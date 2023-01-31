Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Lillard scores 42 as Trail Blazers beat Hawks 129-125

By Associated Press
2023/01/31 13:57
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, left, shoots a basket over Atlanta Hawks guard Aaron Holiday, center, and center Clint Capela, right, dur...
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins, right, looks to shoot over Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant, left, during the first half of an NBA bask...
Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, center, drives to the basket past Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II, left, and center Jusuf Nurkic, r...
Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, right, looks to shoot over Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe, left, during the first half of an NBA b...
Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter, left, looks to get past Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic, right, during the first half of an NBA bask...
Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic, right, grabs a rebound over Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the first half of an NBA basketb...

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, left, shoots a basket over Atlanta Hawks guard Aaron Holiday, center, and center Clint Capela, right, dur...

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins, right, looks to shoot over Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant, left, during the first half of an NBA bask...

Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, center, drives to the basket past Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II, left, and center Jusuf Nurkic, r...

Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, right, looks to shoot over Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe, left, during the first half of an NBA b...

Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter, left, looks to get past Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic, right, during the first half of an NBA bask...

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic, right, grabs a rebound over Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the first half of an NBA basketb...

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 42 points, Anfernee Simons hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 34 seconds left and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Atlanta Hawks 129-125 on Monday night.

Dejounte Murray had 40 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Hawks, who played without star point guard Trae Young.

Lillard added six assists in his fifth 40-point game this month. Jerami Grant had 22 points and Simons finished with 21, including his clutch 3 that gave the Trail Blazers a 124-121 lead.

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 23 points for Atlanta off the bench.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports