Taiwan think tank cuts 2023 GDP forecast to 2.58%

International economic uncertainty likely to persist

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/31 14:43
An uncertain international economic environment is a factor in TIER cutting its Taiwan GDP forecast for 2023.

An uncertain international economic environment is a factor in TIER cutting its Taiwan GDP forecast for 2023. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s gross domestic product (GDP) will grow by 2.58% during 2023, or 0.33% less than first predicted, the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER) said Tuesday (Jan. 31).

The government said earlier the country’s economy expanded by 2.43% in 2022, instead of the expected more than 3%. The change followed a GDP contraction of 0.86% during the fourth quarter, the first drop after 26 months of consecutive growth.

A slowdown in trade and in domestic investment was the main cause for the less optimistic forecast for the current year, the Economic Daily News reported.

According to TIER, inflation throughout the coming months could play a vital part in determining the fate of economic growth, as price rises would impact demand. The international economic situation, trade conflicts between the United States and China, and the continuing war in Ukraine also contributed to a high degree of uncertainty for 2023.

Even Taiwan’s key semiconductor industry was likely to pass through a “cold period” during the first half of the year, but business was likely to pick up after June, TIER economists said. They named domestic consumption as the main hope for the country’s economic performance.
