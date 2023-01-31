Taiwan adds 32,023 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 32,023 local COVID cases on Tuesday (Jan. 31), with 264 imported cases and 32 deaths.

The number of local cases increased by 118% from the same day last week, when limited health and testing services were offered by departments during the holiday.

The center also announced the 10th round nationwide distribution of free at-home COVID-19 rapid test kits to young children and the elderly. Starting from Feb. 1, people aged 65 or older and children aged 6 or younger are entitled to five sets of free test kits, which will be available at locally commissioned pharmacies and local health centers.

Local cases

Local cases included 14,536 males and 17,472 females, ranging in age from under five to their 90s. A total of 15 cases are still under investigation.

New Taipei City reported 5,815 cases, 3,946 cases in Kaohsiung City, 3,936 in Taichung City, 3,427 in Taoyuan City, 2,935 in Tainan City, 2,790 in Taipei City, 1,586 in Changhua County, 952 in Hsinchu County, 900 in Miaoli County, 895 in Pingtung County, 854 in Yunlin County, 667 in Hsinchu City, 616 in Yilan County, 514 in Chiayi County, 494 in Nantou County, 481 in Keelung City, 458 in Hualien County, 270 in Chiayi City, 220 in Taitung County, 134 in Kinmen County, 123 in Penghu County, and 10 in Lienchiang County.

Imported cases

Imported cases included 119 males and 145 females, ranging in age from under five to their 80s.

COVID deaths

The 32 deaths included 17 males and 15 females, ranging in age from their 50s to their 90s. All were classified as severe cases and 30 had a history of chronic disease. Among them, 20 had not received a third dose of a COVID vaccine.

Total COVID case statistics

Taiwan has confirmed 9,537,823 cases, of which 9,489,185 were local and 48,584 were imported. So far, 16,308 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 21 deaths reported among imported cases.