Brewton helps Alcorn State hold off Grambling 63-60

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Dominic Brewton scored 16 points to help Alcorn State hold off Grambling 63-60 on Monday night.

Brewton shot 5 for 13 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Braves (10-11, 7-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jeremiah Kendall finished with 15 points and nine rebounds, while Byron Joshua scored 12.

Cameron Christon and Virshon Cotton scored 12 points each to lead the Tigers (13-8, 6-3). Christon added six rebounds and two blocks. Carte'Are Gordon had 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Alcorn State hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Grambling travels to play Alabama State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.