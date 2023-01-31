Researchers find tallest tree in Taiwan and East Asia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A group of researchers associated with the Facebook page “Taiwan Champion Trees” has been searching Alishan and central mountains for many years, identifying some 941 trees with a height of more than 65 meters.

Taiwan Forestry Research Institute assistant researcher Rebecca Hsu (徐嘉君) posted that a Taiwania tree numbered "55214" located upstream of Da'an Creek in north-central Taiwan was identified through airborne lidar to measure at least 80 meters high and had the potential to become the tallest tree in Taiwan.

This discovery led to the deployment of a 20-person team during the Lunar New Year holiday to set off on a mission to measure the tree, which ultimately topped out at 84.1 meters in height and 8.5 meters in circumference. This makes it not only the tallest tree in Taiwan, but also the tallest in East Asia based on current data.

Rebecca Hsu climbing some of the tallest trees in East Asia. (Taiwan Champion Trees Facebook photo)

Hsu said that the trek to identify and measure the giant tree was quite arduous as temperatures regularly dropped to -1 C in the evening with strong winds making precise measurements even more difficult. For example, the measuring tape was only 50 meters in length, meaning that measurements had to be done in sections.

At the top of the tree, strong winds shook the tree violently, making measurements even more difficult. Some 4-5 members of the team used ropes to climb the tree, waiting for the winds to stop. They were only able to climb within seven to eight meters of the top of the tree, which was the equivalent of a 30-story building. .

Researchers estimate "55214" is at least 700 to 800 years old, and its current condition as well as that of surrounding trees are very healthy. In addition, it is located in a valley and not on a ridgeline, so there is little to no risk of lightning strikes.

While this tree is towering over the record books for the moment, there are other close candidates for the honor. Hsu said in December, she and a group of researchers took a photo of the 79.1-meter-tall Taiwania tree located in the valley of Sheipa National Park.

More details and photos of this slumbering giant will be released next month, and a documentary is in the works about her team’s race to record some of the biggest trees in Taiwan’s beautiful mountains.