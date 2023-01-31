Morris scores 31 as unbeaten No. 3 LSU women top Lady Vols

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Alexis Morris scored a career-high 31 points, stirring a raucous sellout crowd with a series of clutch transition layups in the fourth quarter, and third-ranked LSU remained unbeaten with a 76-68 victory over Tennessee on Monday night.

Angel Reese had 18 points and 17 rebounds for her program-record 21st straight double-double for LSU (21-0, 9-0 SEC). Reese highlighted her performance with a transition layup while being fouled during a decisive 11-0 run after the Lady Vols had pulled as close as 53-52 in the fourth quarter.

Jordan Walker scored 19 points and Rickea Jackson had added 17 for Tennessee (16-8, 8-1), which has lost two straight, albeit to teams both ranked in the top five.

Jordan Horston scored 11 for Tennessee, which nearly rallied from a 14-point deficit in the second half before the Tigers’ final surge kept the Lady Vols at arm’s length in the final minutes.

NO. 8 MARYLAND 87, PENN STATE 66

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Abby Meyers scored 24 points and Diamond Miller added 14 as Maryland began a busy week with a rout of Penn State.

The Terrapins (18-4, 9-2 Big Ten) face No. 6 Iowa on Thursday and No. 10 Ohio State on Sunday, but they made short work of the Lady Lions (12-10, 3-8), holding them to 18 points in the first half.

Maryland closed the opening quarter with a 20-2 run and made its final nine shots of the period.

Makenna Marisa scored 23 points for Penn State, which has dropped five of six.

___

