Workato Named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for iPaaS

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 31 January 2023 - Workato , the leading enterprise automation and integration platform, announced today that it has again been recognized as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Integration Platform as a Service. Workato has been named a Leader all five years it has participated in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for iPaaS. The report evaluated 16 total software vendors and placed Workato in the Leaders quadrant for its ability to execute, and completeness of vision. For us, Workato’s position within the Leaders quadrant signals one of the best positionings of a modern iPaaS to date.The Workato platform enables enterprises to automate their business processes across the entire organization by integrating their applications, data, and experiences. Designed with best-in-class security and governance, scalability, performance, and availability, Workato’s low-code, no-code platform makes it easy for IT and business teams to integrate their applications and automate their processes, drawing from thousands of automation “recipes” built by the Workato community. With Workato’s democratized approach to automation and integration, business technologists are empowered to fuel their organization’s digital transformation.“We founded Workato with the mission to rethink integration. This year’s Magic Quadrant for iPaaS highlights a significant change in the market's future and we are honored to be recognized as a Leader,” said Vijay Tella, Co-founder, and CEO of Workato. “Automation and integration is one of the top priorities for C-Suite, with a growing backlog of these projects across the enterprise. Workato’s breadth of features paired with strong security and governance capabilities enable organizations of any size to democratize complex projects enabling both IT and business technologist teams to drive business outcomes at scale across their enterprise. It's exciting to see Workato with the highest customer experience ratings on Gartner Peer Review citing Workato's ease of use and high quality of support. We are proud that Workato's mission and execution have pushed us to the forefront over the last 12 months."In addition to being named a Leader in the report, Workato has the highest overall rating, 4.9 out of 5, on Gartner Peer Insightsand the most 5-star reviews, 234 out of 264, as of January 25, 2023. Customers that have shared their experience of using Workato in the past year include:“With Workato, we are able to seamlessly integrate the data in our HCM system with other applications to accelerate and improve the hiring and onboarding process and help ensure our new hires are successful in their roles,” said Arlen Thurber, Senior Business & Systems Engineer at DataStax. “We’ve automated 6,500 emails for a time savings of 99.9%. Workato made it easy to integrate our people data so we could automate a time-consuming and distracting process without compromising our high standards for management and security.”Gartner Magic Quadrant™ research methodology provides a graphical competitive positioning of four types of technology providers in fast-growing markets: Leaders, Visionaries, Niche Players and Challengers. According to the 2023 report for iPaaS, Workato is recognized in the Leader quadrant, which is classified as having executed well against its current vision of today and being well positioned for tomorrow.This announcement follows a year of milestones for the company which includes being recognized as a CNBC Disruptor , launching the first Automate World Tour , and releasing two industry reports, The Work Automation Index and the vendor-neutral State of Business Technology Report . In addition to being named in Gartner, Workato also secured placement on this year’s Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and the Forbes Cloud 100 rankings.Access a complimentary copy of the Gartner report and learn more about Workato at https://www.workato.com Hashtag: #Workato #Gartner #iPaaS #IT

Workato

As a leader in Enterprise Automation, Workato enables IT and business teams to drive business outcomes at scale by automating their processes and integrating their data, apps, and user experience across their entire organization with best-in-class security and governance. Further, Workato can also be embedded by SaaS providers to address their product integration needs. Over 17,000 of the world's top brands, like Payless, Broadcom, Helen of Troy, Logitech, Atlassian, Autodesk, Hubspot, and Toast, choose Workato to accelerate their business transformation initiatives. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., Workato is backed by Altimeter Capital, Battery Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, Tiger Global, and Redpoint Ventures. For more information, visit workato.com or connect with us on social media:

