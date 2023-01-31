Oasys to be Listed on Leading Japanese Crypto Exchange, bitbank

Builds on its successful listings on OKX, Kucoin, Bybit, Gate, and Huobi

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 31 January 2023 - Oasys , a gaming-optimised blockchain built by gamers for gamers, is excited to announce its upcoming listing on bitbank , a leading Japanese crypto exchange. This listing will further enhance the liquidity and accessibility of the Oasys network, which is already listed on five centralised exchanges, OKX, Kucoin, Bybit, Gate, and Huobi. The listing on bitbank will provide more opportunities for the investors to trade OAS tokens in the Japanese market and for Japanese gamers to play blockchain games from all around the world.According to statistics by Newzoo , Japan is renowned for having the third-largest gaming market in the world after the U.S. and China, and it is also a market with a huge potential for blockchain gaming. The Japanese government has been proactively supporting the development and promotion of blockchain technology, and as the interest and adoption of digital assets continues to grow, it is expected that a greater number of Japanese gamers will start to embrace blockchain games.said: "We are thrilled to be listed on bitbank and to have the opportunity to expand our reach to the Japanese gaming market, which we see as having a tremendous potential for blockchain gaming. Our goal has always been to provide a seamless and enjoyable gaming experience on the blockchain, and this listing will allow us to do that for even more gamers in Japan.", said: “As Oasys is a game-focused blockchain, we expect them to build a foundation that will fully engage the game industry and lead to the expansion of the GameFi ecosystem. We selected Oasys in the hope that it would become known to many as a blockchain project originating from Japan that is taking on global challenges, and that it would inspire game developers to enter the web3 space."The OAS token has several utilities within the Oasys ecosystem, including the payment of gas fees for transactions on the platform, participation in Oasys’s decentralised governance process, allowing token holders to be involved in key decisions at Oasys, receipt of staking rewards for participating in the Oasys network, and payment for NFTs and other ecosystem-related products and services.The Oasys team looks forward to this listing and the opportunities it will bring for the growth and development of the blockchain gaming industry in Japan._______________________________________________Market Statistics by NewzooHashtag: #Oasys #Blockchain #Gaming

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Oasys

Oasys was established in February 2022 to increase mainstream play-and-earn adoption, and at launch, committed to partnering with 21 gaming and Web3 tech companies to act as validators, such as Bandai Namco Research, SEGA, Ubisoft and Yield Guild Games. Led by a team of blockchain experts and joining forces with the biggest gaming company names to serve as the initial validators, Oasys is revolutionising the gaming industry with its Proof-of-Stake (PoS) based eco-friendly blockchain.



With a focus on creating an ecosystem for gamers and developers to distribute and develop blockchain-based games, Oasys solves the problems game developers face when building games on the blockchain. The trifecta approach of the fastest network powered by the gaming community, a scalable network powered by AAA game developers and the blockchain offering the best user experience with fast transactions and zero gas fees for users, readies participants to enter the Oasys and play.



More information on Oasys is available at:

Website: https://www.oasys.games/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/oasys_games

Discord: http://discord.gg/oasysgames



About bitbank

bitbank was founded in May 2014 for the steady spread of crypto assets such as Bitcoin. In July 2015, bitbank launched a bitcoin futures exchange, called bitbank Trade (until April 2019) for the first time in Japan of this kind of service. In March 2017, bitbank launched the crypto asset spot trading exchange "bitbank.cc" and is growing as the largest exchange by its spot trading volume. The founder, Noriyuki Hirosue, also has some other leading roles of essential organizations in the industry such as the director of Japan Virtual and Crypto assets Exchange Association (Self-Regulatory Organization), and the chairman of Japan Cryptocurrency Business Association.



