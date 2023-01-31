Former Thorns trainer sorry for administering painkiller

The former Portland Thorns athletic trainer who was dismissed last week after a league investigation determined he distributed a controlled substance to players has apologized.

Pierre Soubrier, who is married to U.S. national team defender Crystal Dunn, was among three people disciplined last week as the National Women’s Soccer League continues to address a misconduct scandal stretching back to 2021.

The Thorns team physician reported in November that Soubrier had given players a medication containing codeine without a prescription. The investigation also found he "administered the medication to one of the players without her informed consent.”

Soubrier was placed on leave in December and later dismissed by the team. In a statement Thursday on social media, he said he was holding himself accountable.

“I want to unequivocally apologize to those involved, directly and indirectly. I especially apologize for putting a plyer in that situation. It was never my inclination to do so. I apologize to my former club and the league as well,” he wrote. “This was not good enough and I will be better. I pledge that nothing like this will ever happen again.”

